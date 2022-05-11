BYJU’s owned Great Learning acquires Singapore-based Northwest Executive Education

Great Learning, a BYJU’S group company has acquired Singapore-based Northwest Executive Education, a global provider of executive education programs. The acquisition would provide more choices for professional learners with programs from various universities across US, Europe, Latin America, India and Asia.

“Northwest complements the strengths of Great Learning, with a strong and expanding portfolio of programs from global top tier Universities. The guiding philosophy of both companies has always been aligned towards making high quality education accessible, and providing learners with the skills required to succeed in the digital economy. Northwest would accelerate Great Learning’s efforts to provide learners across the globe with best in class learning opportunities from world’s top Universities,” Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO, Great Learning said.

Northwest would continue to operate as an independent organisation under the leadership of its co-founders, Mohit Jain, Tamhant Jain and Maitreyi Singhvi. Great Learning and BYJU’s are investing in Northwest to supercharge its future growth, helping underscore the global ambition of the organisations. Northwest and Great Learning would leverage synergies to expand the portfolio of offerings and cater to learners across India, Asia, United States, Latin America and Europe in blended and online learning formats.

“We have built a strong global portfolio of programs through our collaborations with some of the World’s best Universities. Being bootstrapped, we have always focused on building a reputation for high quality learning experiences that have helped executives and professionals grow in their leadership journey and careers, leading to more than 100 CXO transitions for our alumni. With a move to online learning, we are expanding our live classrooms, and continue to emphasize faculty connect and peer interactions as the cornerstones of transformational learning experiences.” Mohit Jain and Tamhant Jain, co-founders of Northwest said.

Read also: Teacher was ad-hoc, suspended, says Sharda University to UGC over ‘objectionable’ question