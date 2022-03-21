Byju’s appoints Majid Yazdani as VP, Byju’s Lab

Yazdani will be operating from United Kingdom and will will set up a team of research scientists to work on new ideas and solutions across Byju’s ecosystem of learning products.

Byju’s has announced the appointment of Majid Yazdani as vice president, Byju’s Lab, to propel the research and innovation vertical of the company. Prior to joining Byju’s Yazdani was tech lead at Facebook. He will be operating from the United Kingdom and will set up a team of research scientists to work on new ideas and solutions across Byju’s ecosystem of learning products at Byju’s lab as a part of his new mandate.

According to Yazdani, “Technology in education is not just about automation, but also about harnessing it in the best way possible to empower students into becoming lifelong learners. Education has the power to change the world.” In his new role he will focus on delivering tech-driven learning to make quality education accessible, equitable, and contextual for every student.



Yazdani comes with more than 15 years of experience in technology and AI. He is a Computer Engineer graduate from Sharif University of Technology and earned his PhD from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in June 2013. Yazdani has previously worked as a staff scientist at Linkedin and at the Idiap Research Institute in Switzerland. He joined Facebook AI (Meta AI) in 2018 to construct neural networks with compartmentalized knowledge and reasoning. He also holds three patents and has 24 research papers in the fields of natural language processing and artificial intelligence.



“At Byju’s, we are entirely student-centric at our core. Every decision is made with an all-encompassing promise to support the student lifecycle from the grassroots level. By assembling a robust team of high-calibre specialists, Byju’s aspires to make technology accessible and approachable. This will allow us to push limits, create value, and create more impactful learning programmes for students globally,” Dev Roy, chief innovation and learning officer, Byju’s said.



Moreover, with sustained growth and international expansion, the company is attempting to tap the global talent pool by actively recruiting a wide range of applicants in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India.

