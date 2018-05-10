AIIMS Admit Card 2018 for MBBS goes online today at aiimsexams.org; check how to download

AIIMS Admit Card 2018: The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination is expected to take place on May 26 and May 27 in two shifts per day.

AIIMS Admit Card 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) admit cards at aiimsexams.org today. Candidates who are registered to appear for the examination can visit the official website of the Institute to download their admit cards as they have been uploaded. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination is expected to take place on May 26 and May 27 in two shifts per day. According to the details mentioned on the official website, the results of the same will be declared on June 18, 2018. Candidates can visit the official website to get more updates on AIIMS MBBS.

AIIMS Admit Card 2018: Steps to download MBBS admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, now click on the Academic Courses tab

Step 3: Now click on the ‘MBBS’ link under Undergraduate programmes

Step 4: Now enter the required details and log in to your account to download your AIIMS MBBS admit card

Step 5: Check the details that are mentioned on your admit card

Step 6: Download the same for future

AIIMS MBBS 2018 Important Dates:

Date of Entrance Examination: Saturday, May 26, 2018 & Sunday, May 27, 2018 (Two Shifts Per day)

Expected date of declaration of Result: Monday, June 18, 2018

The Schedule of Online Counseling will be announced later (Please Check website www.aiimsexams.org regularly)

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Number of medical seats available-

There are a total of 9 AIIMS located in different locations across the country in Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Nagpur, Guntur, Raipur and Rishikesh. A total of 807 seats are on offer to students through this entrance exam. There are 100 seats available for Indian Nationals and 7 seats for foreign nationals in AIIMS Delhi, while the other 6 AIIMS institutes, excluding Nagpur and Guntur, have 100 seats each for the students. Nagpur and Guntur have 50 seats each.