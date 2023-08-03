AICTE & Meta launches Creators of Metaverse Programme to build India’s future workforce

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Meta have announced the launch of the ‘Creators of Metaverse’ programme – a pioneering initiative aimed at preparing India’s youth for the future of immersive technology. The launch event took place at the AICTE headquarters in New Delhi.

According to an official release, the ‘Creators of Metaverse’ programme will be managed by One Million for One Billion (1M1B) . It seeks to equip 100,000 college students and 20,000 faculty members with the essential knowledge and technical skills in Augmented Reality (AR) through the Meta Spark platform. The initiative rolled out through the AICTE Training and Learning Bureau (TLB), will play a crucial role in transforming India’s education landscape and fostering innovation among the youth.

During the launch event, senior executives from AICTE and Meta shared their insights on the future of work and how the programme will empower youth to become creators and innovators ready for the future of jobs. Additionally, the event showcased AR projects created by students during the programme’s pilot phase, highlighting the programme’s potential to shape career paths through the power of immersive technologies.

Key stakeholders present at the launch event included T G Sitharam, chairman, AICTE, Ramesh Unnikrishnan, advisor, AICTE, and other senior officials. Additionally, Meta represented by Natasha Jog, head of Instagram Policy and Policy Programsme, India, and Shivang Raina, policy programmes manager, India, further reinforced the government’s commitment to promoting technological advancements in education. Representatives from 1M1B were also present to support the initiative.

“The “Creators of Metaverse” programme is aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is a significant step towards preparing the youth for the jobs of the future. The partnership with Meta is a major stride towards driving innovation and skilling India’s workforce for the Metaverse era,” Sitharam said.

In conjunction with the launch event, Meta reiterated its commitment to engage with over 10 million students and more than one million teachers across schools in India with a focus on digital citizenship and AR-VR education. “Through this programme, we aim to nurture the next generation of problem solvers, creators, and solopreneurs who will harness the power of AR to bring innovative solutions. We are committed to empowering youth to be job-ready by equipping them with the latest technological skills through a comprehensive programme that covers their journey from college to the professional world,” Jog said.

The Creators of Metaverse program is an immersive learning experience designed for students to explore the world of AR and develop their creative potential. With a gamified pathway, the programme features a 10-day, 20-hour curriculum, including instructor-led sessions, group mentoring, and project-based assignments. Students will have the opportunity to work with industry-grade AR software tools and resources, building their portfolios and professional networks and providing them with a virtual workplace experience. Students part of the programme will also be provided support to become Meta certified Meta Spark creators through exclusive guidance from mentors for the Meta Spark Creator Exam.