500 tribal youths will be trained under the Financial Literacy Programme, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday has said that the government is working for the holistic development of tribal communities and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth and women.

The LG conferred the first-ever UT-level Tribal Awards at SKICC and felicitated individuals and institutions for their exemplary services to tribal welfare and achievements in the field of sports, education, culture, literature and science and technology.

“The initiative to acknowledge the achievements and services of the tribal community will encourage many more to work for the welfare of the others,” the minister said.

In addition, the Lt governor has announced that 500 tribal youths will be trained under the Financial Literacy Programme proposed by Bombay Stock Exchange and Punjab National Bank.

For sustainable livelihood of the youth, the administration has set up mini sheep farms in the tribal areas. Efforts are being made to link the tribal youth with the dairy sector. Besides, programmes of skill development and vocational training has been launched to bring a large population into the mainstream economy, Sinha said.

On the occasion, MoUs were signed between Tribal Affairs department, IIT Jammu and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri for establishing Tribal Chair in both the institutes.

The Lt Governor termed the establishment of Tribal Chairs a milestone in academic research and preserving the cultural heritage of the tribal community.

“It will bridge the gap in research and institutional support. The collaboration will work towards preservation of rare books, language styles, socio-cultural heritage and most importantly, the documented history can be digitized,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Admission in Indian colleges, demand Ukraine-evacuated medical students, write letter to PM