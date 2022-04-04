Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 4th 2022: The global cryptocurrency market cap has increased by 0.84% over the last day to $2.15 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing this report, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $94.46 billion, a 13.84% decrease. The total volume on DeFi was $13.68 billion, which is 14.48% of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin’s dominance witnessed a slight decrease of 0.25% over the day at 40.68%. The most popular crypto asset was priced at $46,051.99 on Monday (April 4, 2021) morning. Bitcoin price has decreased by 1.79% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website.

Meanwhile, some other top crypto asset prices have witnessed gains in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 1.70% to $3504.93 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 6.16%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 2.04% to $445. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 3.38%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana coin’s price increased by 1.82% to $136. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 28.85%. It is currently ranked as sixth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by 0.20% to $115.32. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has increased by 22.41%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 1.21% to $0.8354. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 3.61%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 2.24% to $1.18. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 0.96%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price increased by 1.02% to $97.24. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has increased by 6.39%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoins – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices increased by 4.93% and 3.66% respectively in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 12th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations.

(Cryptos are highly volatile and unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment in crypto)