Crypto Crash update (13 July): Amid massive selling pressure on holders and speculations of high US CPI numbers, the global cryptocurrency market cap shrunk nearly 2% to $871 billion in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (8.13 am, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 4% to $55.61 billion while the total volume in DeFi was $4.81 billion, representing 8.64% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $50.94 billion, 91.50% of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) dominance declined 0.10% over the day to 42.72% while its price once again changed hands below $19,500 level. BTC’s price dropped over 2% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $19,498. In the last 7 days, BTC price has decreased by 1.83%

Crypto Rupee Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch fell more than 1% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2308 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 13

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 3.26% to $1055 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, the ETH price has decreased by 5.46%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased 0.8% to $223.67 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB’s price has decreased by nearly 3%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased 0.27% to $0.3136 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, the XRP price has decreased by 2.5%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana’s price decreased by 2.47% to $33.05 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by more than 5%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price fell nearly 4% to $0.4215 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 6.26%. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price fell nearly 3% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06052.

The price of Polkadot (DOT) fell 3.28% to $6.38. Avalanche (AVAX) price decreased over 3% to $16.99 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price decreased by 5.77% to $0.5479 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC’s price has increased by 10.26%. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell 3.15 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001011. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)