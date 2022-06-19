Crypto Crash Latest News (19th June): Crypto markets appear to have landed in a non-stop free fall in the last few days. The global cryptocurrency market cap has fallen to nearly $800 billion amid the ongoing crash while the price of Bitcoin has touched a record low of $18,000 and Ethereum is now trading below $1000.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap was $818 billion, down 8 percent over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap at 9.47 am, India time.

The crypto markets showed some signs of recovery on Thursday (June 16th) while several top coins registered gains of over 10 per cent. However, amid weak global cues and falling traditional financial markets, cryptos are also facing the downturn.

The global crypto market volume was $76 billion, up 55 percent over the last 24 hours, indicating a massive sell-off of crypto assets by traders.

Bitcoin dominance has dropped to 42.86 percent, according to data on CoinMarketCap, which tracks 19866 cryptos and 527 exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped by 33 percent in the last 7 days and around 10 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $18,475.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased over 15 percent in the last 24 hours to Rs 1989. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on June 16

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price has decreased nearly 11 percent to $960 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by around 35 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by around 9 percent to $193 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 25 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 5% percent to $0.3024 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 12 percent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by around 1 percent to $30.38 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 6 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price fell by around 8 percent to $0.44 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 14 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by around 8 percent in the last 7 DAYS. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.05221.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 4 percent to $6.94 while Avalanche (AVAX) price also fell by 10 percent to $14.29 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 10th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price decreased by around by 15 percent to $0.3316 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 22nd on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has decreased by around 20 percent in the last 7 days to $0.0601. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)