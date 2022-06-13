Cryptocurrency Market Crash Latest News: A massive sell-off is pulling the crypto markets down. The global crypto market cap has crashed further to $1.04 trillion, down by over 8 percent in the last one day. At the time of writing, almost every top crypto was in the red with prices of many losing over 11 percent and touching new lows in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data (8.09 am). (Read what happened in crypto markets on June 12 here)

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped by 9.14 percent in the last 24 hours to $25,638. The top crypto’s dominance has decreased by nearly 0.5 percent to 47.20 percent of the total crypto market. In the last 7 days, Bitcoin price has decreased by massive 17.02 percent.

Meanwhile, the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 31.35 percent to $94.56 billion, indicating massive sell-off of crypto holdings by investors. The total volume in DeFi was $7.76 billion, which is 8.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $82.21 billion, which is 86.94 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Why crypto market is falling

“An on-going sell-off was seen over the weekend, as BTC traded near the $27,000 level. The crypto Fear and Greed Index still showed a sentiment of ‘extreme fear’; this indicated that most investors were still extremely bearish,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of crypto exchange Vauld said.

“The recent inflation numbers (consumer price index) seen in the US has had a negative effect on most markets. Most investors will be keenly looking at the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting slated for June 14 and 15th. An interest hike by the Fed is already priced in; however most investors worry that unless inflation numbers start dropping soon, the Fed will likely have to tighten reigns at a faster pace than anticipated,” he added.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch fell over 18 percent in the last one day to Rs 2517. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR the time of writing, the index was down by Rs 555.43 in 24 hours. In last 7 days, it has fallen by over 21 percent. CRE8 is an Indian Rupee denominated crypto index reflecting Indian marketing conditions. Read more about CRE8 here)

Top Cryptocurrency Prices on June 13

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price has dropped by 7.6 percent to $1355 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 27.28 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 7 percent to $239 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 21.65 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 3.12 percent to $0.3341 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 16.85 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 10.31 percent to $28.79 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 29 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 10.68 percent to $0.4662 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 21 percent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 8 percent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06083.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 9 percent to $7 while Avalanche (AVAX) price was down by 14.33 percent to $16.09. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 13th and 16th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price fell by 8.48 percent to $0.4693 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has also decreased by 1.76 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.07371. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)