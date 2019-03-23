President Kovind’s Latin America visit to take India-Chile relations towards new horizons

President Kovind

By Prof. Dr Andrew Philominraj

Throughout history our world has faced different scenarios. Scenarios of division, like the one Europe lived before the fall of the Berlin Wall and scenarios of unity, as in the collapse of this one. Nowadays we find ourselves in a world without apparent limits, since, despite inhabiting a vast land, information and technology are increasingly accessible, the process of globalization is shown in everything around us, which allows us to get closer, know distant realities as if they were close and become citizens of the world. Barriers dissolve and we live immersed in the global village, in which all live together and share their wealth, shaped by customs, culture and experiences.

Internationalization is the process of expanding into foreign sectors in the exchange of resources and information, open to new knowledge, realities and at the same time share their own in search of mutual enrichment, teamwork of cooperation and development strengthened among participants based on variety among peers. This action involves each individual or organization at all levels of authority, since the entity that becomes international must act consistently and in a coordinated manner in the face of this challenge.

Chile was the first South American country to sign an International Agreement with India, in 1956, since that year, many events have marked this important relationship between the two countries.

Special mention of this support of India to Chile was in 2010, when Chile faced the natural calamity of earthquake and tsunami. India donated 5 million dollars that went to the benefit of NGO Fondo Esperanza to support micro entrepreneurs, fees to those affected university students and contributions to other institutions in the region of Maule for the construction of a simulation clinic under the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the case of the universities, the opening initiative allows them to work in collaboration with their foreign counterparts, exchanging methods, notions, vision of the world and projects, which complements the growth of these, because it provides new benchmarks and different systems of organization what it brings in its administrative experience. It is also highly relevant that by being part of the global community and actively collaborating with the outside, its method of management self-assessment should be raised to the level of comparison beyond its national peers and aspire to a high quality world level, which reinforces its motivation as an institution and redirects the strategy to be used in achieving the objectives.

In this dimension, the academic part could not be exempt from these treaties, recognized as one of the most powerful economies in the world, India today is closer to the Catholic University of Maule, with which ties have been established, especially with the University of Hyderabad and Jawaharlal Nehru University. These agreements are to support, create and promote the undergraduate studies, and at the same time enhance the postgraduate programs, creating links with teachers in both countries and encourage the interest of exchange experiences, which is already taking place in the Faculty of Educational Sciences. In addition, there was a meeting between the university staff and the Chilean Ambassador to Chile, Ms Anita Nayar, with a view to opening a series of opportunities for mutual collaboration, strengthening internationally the postgraduate programs at the Catholic University of Maule, which currently has three doctorates, 16 master’s degrees, seven medical specialties and two specialization programs in health, most of which are accredited study programs.

Academics and researchers from India have given talks and participated in conferences at the UCM, among them Professor Ranjeeva Ranjan from University of Hyderabad, who shared his experience in the training of future teachers in India, in the use of a foreign language, such as Spanish, and the methodology successfully implemented is expected to be used in the pedagogy programs at UCM, Chile.

The signing of agreements between the universities in India and the Catholic University of Maule, has been with the aim of creating connections between the scientific researchers of India and those who develop science in the Maule campus, thus enhancing the collaboration and exchange of advanced human capital, necessary to enhance the research development of the region and that of the country.

(The author is Director, Dept of English, Faculty of Education, Universidad Católica del Maule, Talca – Chile. Views expressed are his personal)