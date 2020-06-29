Karachi: Pakistan’s stock exchange building under attack

The gunmen attacked the building with grenades and guns, media reported. (Representative Image)

News Agency Reuters has reported quoting local media that Pakistan’s stock exchange building in Karachi is under attack by armed men. According to Geo TV four men stormed the PSX building and started indiscriminate firing. A gunbattle is on between Pakistani securitry forces and the armed men. The armed men attacked the building with grenades and guns, Reuters report quoted local media. It added that the building is in a high security zone and also has head offices of many commercial private banks. Reuters quoted Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon saying that four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car. It is not known as yet if any other assailant/s are at large.

