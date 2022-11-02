Maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor successful

The first flight test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile was conducted successfully by the Defence Research and Development Organisation today.

The test was carried out with participation of all weapon system elements of BMD which were located at different geographical locations.

The test was conducted with a large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), during the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations. These were validated by the data which was captured by a number of range sensors like Telemetry, Radar, and Electro Optical Tracking stations which were deployed to capture the flight data.

More about AD-1

It is a long-range interceptor missile. And it has been designed for endo-atmospheric and low exo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with an indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.

According to the information available in the public domain, the AD-1 is capable of intercepting Medium-range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) targets as it will have a range between 1000 to 3000 kms. DRDO is also working on the AD-2 missile which will have the capability to intercept Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) targets as it will have a range between 3000 to 5500 kms.

At the end of the successful flight trial defence minister Rajnath Singh termed it as a unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies. According to him this technology is available with a very few countries across the globe and this will further strengthen India’s BMD capability to the next level.

Congratulating his team at the end of the successful Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat stated that the interceptor which has capability to engage many different types of targets will provide great operational flexibility to the users.