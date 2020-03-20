India to get state-of-the-art Light Machine Guns from Israel

These LMGs are required on an urgent basis and are expected to help the frontline troops and provide much-required combat power. (Image: Israel Weapon Industries website)

After a long wait the Indian Army will get 16,479 state-of-the-art Light Machine Guns (LMG) as part of its modernisation plans in a deal worth Rs 880 crore. With the approval of the defence minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence’s Acquisition Wing on Thursday inked the capital acquisition contract with Israel Weapons Industries. According to the Ministry of Defence the contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG which is used by several countries across the globe is a proven weapon and this will help in enhancing the lethality and range of a soldier.

These LMGs are required on an urgent basis and are expected to help the frontline troops and provide much-required combat power.

The Indian Army has been looking for the right LMG best suited to the Indian requirement for some time now and had visited three countries last year looking for these under the Fast Track Procedure (FTP).

The team had visited Bulgaria and had meetings with one of the biggest gun and ammunition manufacturer Arsenal, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) and finally to South Korea’ S&T Motiv.

Besides these three companies, the US-based Sig Sauer had also submitted its bid, however, it later withdrew as it had a huge order for 72,000 assault rifles for the Indian Army under FTP.

Bulgaria and South Korea were out of the race leaving Israel Weapon Industries in the race.

What is FTP?

Under this procedure, the procurement is expedited for critical operational requirements of both the armed forces as well as the Special Forces. This step is taken when there is an unforeseen delay, and which affects the capacity of the forces.

Under this there is no need for long and lengthy user trials. There are short demonstrations and these cut the evaluation time.

The team of Defence Ministry officials evaluated the LMGs produced by the manufacturers.

An LMG with a calibre of 7.62x51mm, as has been reported by the Financial Express Online earlier will replace the in-service INSAS LMG which has a calibre of 5.56x45mm.

The LMG being procured with higher calibre will be more lethal and it will come with a belt ammunition.

A senior Army officer explained “This means that the LMG will have a sustained rate of fire, unlike other LMGs when the magazine has to be changed constantly.”

As has been reported, the army’s requirement is for more than 40,000 LMGs weapons with an effective range of at least 800 metres. The first time the Indian Army had proposed for the LMGs was in 2017.