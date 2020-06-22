India China news LIVE: Former PM Manmohan Singh says time for nation to be united

India China news LIVE: India-China bilateral ties have hit rock-bottom for the first time since hostilities in the 60s. For the first time in as many years, both India and China have suffered loss of lives on the Line of Actual Control or LAC. 20 Indian Army personal were martyred in the deadly clash on the night of 15/16 May. China also suffered casualties but has not given any number yet. Reports suggest that Chinese casualties were somewhere around 40-45. India objected strongly to China’s “exaggerated” claims on the Galwan Valley in east Ladakh, the site of violent clash and said that these incidents on the border will have serious implications on bilateral relationship.
According to reports, India has changed rules of engagement at China LAC. Reports suggest that Indian Army from now on allows field commanders to use firearms in case of ‘extraordinary’ circumstances on India-China LAC. There are further reports that in the wake of tense border standoff with China, the central government has also granted the armed forces an additional financial power of up to Rs 500 crore per procurement project which will allow them to buy emergency ammunition and weapons
Highlights
"Leaving for Moscow on a 3-day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.