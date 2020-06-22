India China news LIVE: Former PM Manmohan Singh says time for nation to be united

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , China President Xi Jinping (Reuters image)

India China news LIVE: India-China bilateral ties have hit rock-bottom for the first time since hostilities in the 60s. For the first time in as many years, both India and China have suffered loss of lives on the Line of Actual Control or LAC. 20 Indian Army personal were martyred in the deadly clash on the night of 15/16 May. China also suffered casualties but has not given any number yet. Reports suggest that Chinese casualties were somewhere around 40-45. India objected strongly to China’s “exaggerated” claims on the Galwan Valley in east Ladakh, the site of violent clash and said that these incidents on the border will have serious implications on bilateral relationship.

According to reports, India has changed rules of engagement at China LAC. Reports suggest that Indian Army from now on allows field commanders to use firearms in case of ‘extraordinary’ circumstances on India-China LAC. There are further reports that in the wake of tense border standoff with China, the central government has also granted the armed forces an additional financial power of up to Rs 500 crore per procurement project which will allow them to buy emergency ammunition and weapons