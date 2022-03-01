DefExpo 2022: MBDA to display new missile technologies and its 50 years of partnership with India

Some technologies on display would include the ones which have been offered to the Indian Navy to meet the emerging threats in the Indian Ocean region, as well as technologies for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

European group MBDA will display a full range of missile technology and missile systems, at the forthcoming DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The focus of the company at this year’s expo will also highlight its support to India’s efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Some technologies on display would include the ones which have been offered to the Indian Navy to meet the emerging threats in the Indian Ocean region, as well as technologies for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

MBDA & IAF

Indian Air Force (IAF) has fighter jets from Dassault Aviation “Rafale’’ which are fully equipped with a game changing set of weapons from MBDA. Financial Express Online has reported earlier, the fighter jets have SCALP deep strike missile, Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air (BVR) missile, and MICA air combat missile. These missiles which are the highest performing missiles of their class in the world are providing India to dominate in air combat as well as the ability to stealthily strike.

According to MBDA, for five decades, the company has been working in partnership with India’s government and industry to help build the country’s defence industrial capabilities. And in those years many tens of thousands of MBDA- designed missiles have been built here locally in the country.

The European company is working with the Indian defence ecosystem in an effort to provide the world’s best technologies for the Indian armed forces as well as helping in Atmanirbhar Bharat. It has also been working closely with DPSUs like Bharat Dynamics Limited. Recently, for the IAF, the two companies signed an agreement to conduct the final assembly, integration and testing (FAIT) of ASRAAM missiles in India.

Financial Express Online has reported in 2021, the setting up of a facility in Hyderabad for FAIT and under the licensing agreement, the European company will transfer the equipment and knowledge to BDL for establishing the facility which is expected to commence its operations by 2022-23.

ASRAAM is one of the Within Visual Range (WVR) missiles available and BDL will manufacture these at its Bhanur Unit for the domestic requirement and later export through MBDA.

MBDA has a close cooperation with private sector companies, like a joint venture with Larsen & Toubro, L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd. There is a fully working site in Coimbatore manufacturing missile and missile launcher components under this joint venture.

Sea Ceptor

The company is competing to provide local Indian solutions for the navy’s Short-Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM) requirement. It has offered Sea Ceptor –the latest generation of naval air defence system. This provides complete protection against all known and projected air targets. This also includes saturation attacks across 360° simultaneously.

The Sea Ceptor utilises the CAMM missile featuring a next generation all-weather fully active RF-seeker, two-way datalink and soft-vertical launch system.

At the expo, MBDA and L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd will showcase their full range of missile systems portfolio and the range of missiles – across the main defence domains: land, sea and air.

AIR DOMINANCE

METEOR is MBDA’s ramjet powered and network-enabled beyond visual range air-to- air missile — recognised as a game changer for air combat. As reported earlier, the IAF has received this. The visitors will get to see the full scale Meteor on display at the expo.

Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) is being delivered to the IAF as its New Generation Close Combat Missile programme and will arm the IAF’s upgraded Jaguar fleet, and other IAF platforms.

What more will be on display?

Sub-scale of aircraft armaments for the following platforms:

Mirage 2000 – MICA IR/RF; Gripen – Meteor, ASRAAM, Brimstone, Taurus; Hawk – ASRAAM, Brimstone; Rafale – Meteor, MICA IR/RF, SCALP, SmartGlider Rafale M – Meteor, MICA IR/RF, EXOCET AM39 Jaguar – ASRAAM.

MARITIME SUPERIORITY

The world’s best anti-ship missile Exocet and the submarine variant, SM39, has already been delivered to the Indian Navy to arm its Scorpene submarines (Project 75).

AM39 version can be launched from Maritime Patrol Aircraft, strike fighters such as the Rafale as well as medium to heavyweight helicopters.

Both Exocet SM39 and AM39 and Exocet MM40 which has been offered to India Navy for its Medium Range Anti-Ship Missile requirement will also be on display.

A sub-scale model of MARTE which is fixed and rotary wing and ship-launched anti-ship missile weapon systems is designed to meet operational requirements in complex littoral environments and blue water scenarios. The latest from MBDA is equipped with a turbo-jet engine, which gives it a range of over 120 km. This enables it to engage enemy vessels well over the horizon.

BATTLEFIELD

Next generation technologies of the battle-field anti-tank weapons will be exhibited. According to the company, India has a historic partnership on anti-tank guided missiles. More than 50,000 ATGMs have been built in India.

AIR DEFENCE

Mistral is a very high-performing man portable air defence system (MANPADS) and has performed exceptionally well in firing evaluation trials for India and has already been selected and integrated into the ATAM helicopter launch system for Light Combat Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter.

The company will display Mistral in three formats: Mistral MANPAD for very short range air defence in the land domain, Mistral SIMBAD RC for lightweight naval air defence and Mistral ATAM for helicopter launched air defence.