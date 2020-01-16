CDS Bipin Rawat’s veiled attack on Pakistan: India, world need to declare war on terror like US did post 9/11

Bipin Rawat, who took over as first CDS of India, said that the rank is the first among equals

India and the world can only bring an end to terrorism by following the US’ model of actions that were carried out post-9/11 terrorist attacks that rocked America, asserted India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the former Army Chief said the terrorism will continue to haunt as long as “states” continue to “sponsor terrorism”. Rawat has emphasized that war on terror will continue, as per ANI report. Rawat made these remarks at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in Delhi.

Rawat said that there is a need to bring an end to terrorism and it can be achieved by following the US’ way of going all out in terms of the global war on terror. To achieve this, terrorists need to be isolated and anyone who is sponsoring terrorism needs to be taken to the task, Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI. Funding, as well as the supply of weapons to terror outfits and using terrorists as proxies, must be stopped to rein in the menace of terrorism. Rawat has categorically stated that the war on terrorism will continue until the roots of terrorism are accessed and understood.

Rawat said tough measures need to be adopted to corner any country which has been sponsoring terrorism. Blacklisting by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), enacting diplomatic isolation are good measures, he said.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, Rawat advised that there should be negotiations to come to a peace deal with everybody. Taliban or other terror outfits need shun the weapon of terror and must come to the political mainstream, he opined.

Rawat, who took over as first CDS of India, said that the rank is the first among equals. However, Rawat said he had got clear and well-defined responsibilities. While he is the first among equals, he has some authority over the three service chiefs except on operational issues, Rawat said. Rawat said that there have been meeting with three services chiefs and a few decisions have been taken in the past fortnight. Rawat has affirmed that everyone will be able to function within the framework which has been laid out for the CDS.