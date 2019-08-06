Army Commander reviews security in Northern Command; another intrusion bid foiled by the Indian Army

On Tuesday, the Army Commander chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies at Srinagar, which was aimed at reviewing the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation in the region. (Representational photo)

Pakistan Army continues its attempts to infiltrate the Line of Control (LOC) and an early morning attempt by a group of 5-6 intruders was successfully foiled by the Indian Army in Machhal Sector. One Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire and has been evacuated, said sources.

In the past few days, Pakistan has intensified its efforts at increasing strength of terrorists in launch pads along the LOC, initiating Ceasefire Violations, pushing infiltrators across the LoC, calibrating terrorist actions in the hinterland as also exploiting the social media to launch disinformation campaign in J&K.

Also read| Article 370: Security forces on high alert, more airlifted on Monday



Urging people not to fall prey to the enemy’s efforts to poison people minds with incessant propaganda, the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said a befitting response has been given by the Indian Army.

On Tuesday, the Army Commander chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies at Srinagar, which was aimed at reviewing the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation in the region. During his review meeting, Singh stated that necessary security arrangements had been put in place for ensuring peace and security.

He also warned if Pakistan Army continued with a disruptive course, the Indian Army would respond with resolve and that the cost would be prohibitive for them.

He also highlighted that counter-terrorism and law & order grids had been strengthened and that the security forces have been suitably deployed to guard important vulnerable points/ areas. According to him, they are prepared to control the crowd and to conduct effective counter-terrorism operations. Also, the security forces in the region are maintaining a high state of alertness and readiness to counter any untoward incidents.

The Commander also cautioned those who harbor plans to disrupt peace and harmony within that they will be dealt with firmly.