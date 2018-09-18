After Jammu, Assam to get smart fencing next week

The smart border fencing projects built under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) programme is the first of its kind in the country. (PTI)

After Pakistan border, smart fencing will also be placed on Bangladesh border where Home Minister Rajnath Singh will kick start the system at highly sensitive Dhubri sector of Assam next week.

Unable to contain infiltration by border patrolling on Pakistan boundary, Border Security Force (BSF) has now started a ‘smart fencing’ system under Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS).

Sources confirmed to FE Online that the “After the successful maiden testing in the region earlier this year, the BSF will roll out the smart fencing in Assam to completely seal the borders touching Bangladesh.”

On Monday, the home minister had inaugurated two pilot projects of smart fencing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu.

According to a press release posted on the Home Ministry website, speaking at the the occasion, Singh said that government has taken a number of initiatives to make the borders of the country more secure.

He said that the Centre has been making maximum use of technology to make the security system at the borders stronger and effective. The Minister said that smart fencing at the borders is a technological solution devised to address the security issues in the border states and the two projects in five kilometres areas each have been installed along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu on a pilot basis.

He further added that “with the digital smart fencing, our borders would become absolutely safe since it would virtually make it impossible for the terrorists to breach it and infiltrate across the borders.”

The minister told the media persons during an interaction that making border security foolproof is a priority of the government. Adding, “around a total of 2,026 km border is vulnerable and that the digital fencing technology would be utilised along such long stretches of the borders.“

The smart border fencing projects built under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) programme is the first of its kind in the country.

The two projects each covering a 5.5 km border stretch along the International Border have got hitech surveillance system that would create an invisible electronic barrier on land, water and even in air and underground and would help the BSF detect and foil infiltration bids in most difficult terrains. The CIBMS is designed to guard stretches where physical surveillance is not possible either due to inhospitable terrain or riverine borders.

CIBMS uses a number of different devices for surveillance, communication and data storage. Sensors like Thermal Imager, UGS, Fiber Optical Sensors, Radar, Sonar have been mounted on different platforms like Aerostat, tower, poles etc. A comprehensive integration of such sensors and other technical systems of communication and data processing have been achieved in the CIBMS project. The signals reach the Unified Command and Control Centre where the BSF can monitor the border on real-time basis. The CIBMS enables round-the-clock surveillance on border and under different weather conditions be it in dust storm, fog or rain.

Interestingly, ‘Smart Border Management 2018’ conference organised by FICCI in collaboration with India Foundation in New Delhi on Monday, coincided with the launch of two pilot projects in Jammu by Singh.

Inaugurating the conference here, Gen VK Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, underlined the need for user-oriented technological solutions for securing the country’s borders. “Close interface of the manufacturers of border surveillance systems with the users was critical to enable border security forces to identify, delay and disrupt infiltration, he said.

According to a report titled : “Big-Data & Predictive Analytics to address security concerns” by FICCI-BDO, the market for such technology and services was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2015 to 2020 and reach $58.9 billion in 2020.

The FICCI-BDO report notes that data along with analytics can be used to make more insightful, forward-looking decisions about readiness, logistics, manpower, intelligence, and a host of other critical security concerns.

Seamless integration of strategic intelligence with operational and tactical Intelligence across defence services and other agencies is needed and this can be made feasible using Big Data analytics.

Agencies need a data integration layer, that can connect all the disparate databases residing across the agency, department or other central, state and local government entities – a single layer that can link a comprehensive set of data from multiple data sources into a single dashboard in real time. In other words, to successfully analyse vast amounts of granular data, this data infrastructure must be able to: process large volumes of data quickly; handle the huge variety of structured and unstructured data and manage the velocity of data, which is increasing rapidly.

India shares 15,106.7 km of its boundary with seven nations—Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. These land borders run through different terrains. In addition, India has a coastal boundary of 7,516.6 km. It includes 5,422.6 km of coastline in the mainland and 2,094 km of coastline bordering islands. The coastline touches 9 states and 2 union territories.

Globally, developed countries including the US, China, Russia are using big data and predictive analytics in the military and security domain to enable proactive surveillance by predicting the nature, location and time of the threat.