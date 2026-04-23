In a significant boost to entry-level employment in India, Infosys has announced plans to hire at least 20,000 freshers in the financial year 2026–27 (FY27). The announcement was made on Thursday (April 23) by Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka, following the company’s declaration of its fourth-quarter results for FY26.

Hiring push signals confidence

The planned onboarding of 20,000 fresh graduates highlights Infosys‘ continued investment in nurturing young talent. The move is expected to strengthen its workforce capacity across digital, cloud, and AI-driven services, while also providing a major employment opportunity for freshers entering the job market.

With a total employee base of 328,594 as of March 31, 2026, Infosys remains one of India’s largest IT employers. The fresh hiring initiative indicates a steady expansion strategy, particularly focused on campus recruitment and early-career professionals.

Strong Q4 performance supports expansion

Backing its hiring plans, Infosys reported a robust financial performance for the January–March quarter of FY26. The company posted a 20.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 8,501 crore, compared to Rs 7,033 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations also rose by 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore, up from Rs 40,925 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

Key board decisions

At its board meeting that was held between April 22 and 23, 2026, Infosys approved its audited financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026, in line with Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY26. The record date has been set as June 10, 2026, with the payout scheduled for June 25, 2026.

Additionally, the company confirmed that its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on June 23, 2026.

Employee incentives and stock grants

As part of its employee reward strategy, Infosys approved multiple stock-based incentive grants. CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh will receive performance-based stock incentives across various categories, including equity grants linked to financial, ESG, and total shareholder return (TSR) metrics.

The board also approved grants of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PSUs) for eligible employees, reinforcing its commitment to performance-driven compensation and long-term value creation.