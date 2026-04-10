Swiggy’s co-founder and Head of Innovation, Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul, has tendered his resignation to the Swiggy Board of Directors to pursue other professional interests.

“ I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the position of Whole Time Director of Swiggy, effective close of #business on April 10, 2026. I have also tendered my resignation from my role in the Company as Head of Innovation,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Exploring new avenues- Reddy

“For my next phase, I will be exploring new avenues and areas that I have been curious about and drawn toward, and I would like to commit my time to pursuing them,” Nandan Reddy wrote

While the founder’s exit in the industry often comes with some degree of dissatisfaction, Nandan Reddy’s departure letter was filled with well-wishes. “As I make this transition, I do so with profound pride and absolute confidence in our collective achievements. I remain certain that the leadership and team are well-positioned for continued success. I will always be Swiggy’s loudest cheerleader.” Nandan Reddy wrote.

Rohit Kapoor to take responsibilities

In an internal note, Nandan Reddy said that Swiggy Crew, the premium, concierge-style app launched by Swiggy to handle daily and special tasks, will now be led by Rohit Kapoor, who also leads food delivery.

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“I can’t wait to see how big the service becomes under his mentorship. Best wishes to Rohit, Aakash and the team on the journey ahead”, Nandan Reddy wrote.

Group CEO on Reddy’s exit

Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO at Swiggy, highlighted and thanked Reddy for his contribution to the company.

“Nandan has been a vital collaborator and a visionary force throughout Swiggy’s evolution—from our beginnings in a single Bengaluru neighbourhood to becoming a nationwide platform serving millions. His steadfast commitment to our culture, innovation, and the consumer experience is woven into our DNA. While his daily presence will be missed, I look forward to the impact of his future endeavours.”Majety wrote.

Swiggy gets new Board Members

Swiggy’s Board has also approved the appointment of Co-founder Phani Kishan and Group CFO Rahul Bothra as Executive Directors effective June 01, 2026. Additionally, the company is also welcoming Renan De Castro Alves Pinto from Prosus Ventures as a Nominee Director.