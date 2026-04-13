If you are travelling between Delhi, Saharanpur, and Dehradun from April 12 evening to April 14 afternoon, it’s important to plan your journey carefully. As per a News 18 “report”, traffic restrictions will be in place from 6 pm on April 12 until 4 pm on April 14 due to the inauguration of the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway. For commuters, this means possible delays, longer routes, and unexpected congestion, especially on the busy Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun stretch.

This route is commonly used by office-goers, intercity travellers, and weekend commuters. So, even a small diversion can significantly increase travel time. While the new expressway is expected to reduce travel time by around 2.5 hours in the future, the current situation may temporarily slow down your journey.

Major traffic diversions that commuters need to know before travelling

The News 18 reported that authorities have issued specific diversions for vehicles coming from different directions to ensure smooth traffic movement during the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway inauguration. Check out these diversions below:

If you’re coming from Muzaffarnagar, you’ll be diverted via Purkaji and Manglaur.

Traffic from Deoband and Nangal will be rerouted through Gagalhedi and Bhagwanpur.

Vehicles from Saharanpur will also be diverted at Gagalhedi.

From Behat, you’ll need to take the Badkalan Underpass route.

Travellers from Yamunanagar will be shifted to the Paonta Sahib route.

If you’re going from Dehradun to Saharanpur, expect a longer route via Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Traffic from Delhi and Shamli will move through the Muzaffarnagar bypass.

Alternate Routes to ease the journey for commuters during diversions

To help manage traffic and reduce congestion during the restrictions, authorities have recommended several alternate routes for different travel directions. Check out these alternative routes as per the News 18 reports.