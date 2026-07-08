Ceigall India has secured a clutch of highway project wins over two days, with the appointed date coming through for three Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects worth Rs 4,050 crore and the company emerging as the lowest bidder for a fourth road contract worth Rs 704.70 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, the company said in separate stock exchange filings.

Appointed dates declared for three HAM projects

Ceigall India said it had received the appointed date for three projects being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), with a combined value of Rs 4,050 crore. The three projects include two highway packages in Jharkhand and one greenfield highway in Madhya Pradesh, as per the filing. The declaration allows construction work to begin on the projects, which are being executed through separate special-purpose vehicles.

Two of the three projects fall under the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Greenfield Corridor in Jharkhand, being built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The first, awarded to subsidiary Ceigall VRK 11, involves construction of a six-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway from Donoreshan village to a junction with NH-20 in Bongabar village, spanning roughly 37 km between chainage 288.600 and 325.500, at a bid cost of Rs 1,656 crore. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) conveyed the appointed date through a letter dated July 7, 2026, the company said.

The second package, executed through Ceigall VRK 12, covers a stretch from the NH-20 junction in Bongabar village to a junction with NH-320 in Lepo village, between chainage 325.500 and 358.500, at a bid cost of Rs 1,305 crore.

The third project, held through Ceigall Indore Ujjain Greenfield Highway, involves a four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway connecting Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, with a project value of Rs 1,089 crore, the filing stated.

“The declaration of the Appointed Date for these three projects marks another important milestone in our growth journey and reinforces the confidence that project authorities continue to place in Ceigall India’s execution capabilities. These project wins further strengthen our order book and provide strong visibility for sustained growth as we continue to deliver high-quality infrastructure across the country. As India accelerates investments in world-class transport infrastructure, we remain committed to executing projects that improve connectivity, support economic development, and contribute meaningfully towards the nation’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Our focus remains on timely execution, engineering excellence, and creating infrastructure that serves generations to come.” Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ceigall India, said.

L1 bidder for Arunachal Pradesh road project

In a separate filing, Ceigall India said it had emerged as the lowest bidder, along with Sushee Infra & Mining, for a road construction project in Arunachal Pradesh awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The joint venture, in which Ceigall holds a 74% share and Sushee Infra & Mining holds the remaining 26%, the filing said.

The contract involves the construction of a road from km 85.60 to km 168.00 of the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913, also known as the Frontier Highway, to an intermediate lane on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode in Arunachal Pradesh. The project has an awarded cost of Rs 704.70 crore, excluding GST, and is to be executed over a 48-month construction period followed by a five-year maintenance period, according to the filing.

About Ceigall India

Ceigall India is listed on the BSE and NSE, and is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction of road and highway projects.