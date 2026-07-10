Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive 17 new road infrastructure projects worth Rs 611.17 crore after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) sanctioned the proposals under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27.

Announcing the approval on X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated the projects mark “another significant boost” to the state’s development journey. He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and steadfast support for Arunachal Pradesh. He also expressed gratitude to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for his continued support in strengthening our road infrastructure.”

An official approval was given through an official letter issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (North East Zone). According to the letter, the Centre has approved 17 projects with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 611.17 crore in comparison to Rs 592.50 crore which was proposed by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

CRIF 2026-27: Key Highlights

–17 projects approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27

–Total sanctioned cost: Rs 611.17 crore

–Projects span across 12 districts of the state

–Focus on enhancing village connectivity, ferry access, district roads and strategic road links

–Projects approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (North East Zone)

Our state’s development journey has received another significant boost with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, approving 17 road projects worth ₹611.17 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026–27 for Arunachal Pradesh.… pic.twitter.com/umiJBBoUF7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 9, 2026

Which districts will benefit?

As per the approval letter, the projects spread across East Kameng, Papum Pare, East Siang, Tirap, Pakke Kessang, East Siang, Longding, Lower Siang, West Kameng, Upper Siang, Changlang, and Lower Dibang Valley.

Most of the approved works comes under the Major District Road (MDR) category and are aimed at boosting connectivity to villages, ferry points, district headquarters and other key locations.

S. No. District Approved road project 1 East Kameng Construction of a road from Ningcho village to Langpia 2 Pakke Kessang Construction of an approach road from Lasun Patte to Namorah 3 Papum Pare Construction of a road from Hara Happa to Upper Nyorch 4 Lower Siang Construction of a road from Gengi Suberite village to Subansiri Ferry Ghat under Sibe Circle 5 East Siang Construction of the Mirem-Resing (Phase I) road 6 Changlang Construction of a road from the MV Road near Assam Rifles Camp to Miao Singpho village 7 Longding Construction of a road from the PMGSY road point to Pongsen Khakam Circle and Pongchau SDO Headquarters via Kaila Konnu and Longwo Pongchau village 8 Tirap Construction of an internal village road from Ngonthong to Kolagaon 9 Lower Dibang Valley Construction of a road from Bizari to Ngopok 10 Tirap Construction of an inter-village road from Kaimai to Laptang 11 Kamle Construction of a connecting road from NH-13 to Giturijo 12 Longding Construction of a road from Longding to Nokjan 13 Papum Pare Construction of a connecting road from NH-13 to Hote 14 West Kameng Construction of a road from Thembang CO Headquarters to Lachang in Dirang 15 East Kameng Construction of a road from Hamba Pinda to Kamsa 16 Tirap Construction of a road from Dadam CO Headquarters to Longkai 17 Upper Siang Improvement of the NH-513–Gobuk–Harkam via Herak Army Camp road

Centre approves higher funding than state proposal

The approval letter states that the Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department had submitted 17 priority road proposals worth Rs 592.50 crore under the CIRF scheme for 2026-27.

After examining the proposals, the competent authority in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways granted the projects with a total cost of Rs 611.17 crore, about Rs 18.67 crore higher than the amount proposed by the state.

What is the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)?

The Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) is a centrally funded programme that supports the construction and upgradation of road infrastructure across the states. The fund is to finance projects such as district roads, bridges, rural connectivity, and strategic road links to boost transportation and regional connectivity.