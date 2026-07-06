A section of the newly constructed Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway suffered a slab collapse on Monday after relentless rainfall lashed the Lonavala region, raising fresh questions over the resilience of the recently opened infrastructure. A video from the site shows a large concrete slab at the entry point of the Missing Link giving way, with the adjoining mountainside also caving in, disrupting traffic movement on one of Maharashtra’s most important road corridors.

The collapse comes after exceptionally heavy rainfall over the past two days in Lonavala and Talegaon, where rainfall has significantly exceeded the seasonal average. Although traffic has not been completely suspended at the collapse site, vehicles are moving at a crawl as authorities assess the damage.

Fresh setback for Missing Link after pothole controversy

The latest incident comes only days after photographs of potholes on the Missing Link stretch triggered criticism over the quality of construction. Responding to the controversy earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that newly constructed roads require time to settle and that the first monsoon helps identify issues before the final surface layer is completed.

Meanwhile, worsening weather conditions and multiple landslides have forced authorities to impose wider traffic restrictions across the Mumbai-Pune corridor.

Due to landslides and continuous heavy rains, traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway has been severely affected. Traffic in both the Pune-Mumbai and Mumbai-Pune directions has been completely closed until further orders. Citizens are requested not to travel between Pune-Mumbai or Mumbai-Pune until further orders. If you have to travel urgently, please travel as per the traffic advisories and updated information issued by the administration from time to time. The administration has requested citizens to cooperate.

IMD issues Red alert as authorities warn against non-essential travel

The infrastructure disruption comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its weather warning to a Red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad on Monday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 70-80 kmph. Palghar remains under an Orange alert.

The weather department warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying areas, trigger flash floods, landslides and rockfalls, and disrupt road, rail, air and ferry services. It also cautioned about possible damage to weak structures, power infrastructure and standing crops.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and maintain a safe distance from trees, old buildings, electric poles, hoardings and other vulnerable structures. Civic authorities said nearly 15,000 personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to respond to emergencies, while residents have been urged to rely only on official advisories and contact the BMC helpline in case of emergencies.

The latest slab collapse has once again placed the spotlight on the durability of newly built infrastructure under extreme monsoon conditions. With the Missing Link positioned as a major engineering project aimed at reducing travel time between Mumbai and Pune, Monday’s incident is likely to intensify scrutiny over construction quality, drainage planning and long-term resilience as Maharashtra continues to battle heavy rainfall.