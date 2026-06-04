A major road upgrade is coming for daily travellers in Telangana! If you travel often between Armoor–Jagtial–Mancherial or on the Jagtial–Karimnagar route and spend a lot of time stuck in traffic every day, then there is some good news for you.

To reduce the traffic congestion and make journeys smooth for people, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, has approved widening key highway stretches into 4-lane roads. This includes the Armoor–Jagtial–Mancherial stretch of NH-63 and the Jagtial–Karimnagar stretch of NH-563.

At present, these routes often face heavy traffic and slow movement, especially during peak hours and due to heavy vehicle movement. But once the widening work is completed, travel time on the Armoor–Mancherial route is expected to reduce by about 1 hour 30 minutes, and on the Jagtial–Karimnagar route by around 45 minutes.

Highway Widening Project – Cost & Length

In total, the widening project covers a length of 190.76 km with an estimated cost of ₹7,597.16 crore. The project will upgrade the existing highways into four-lane roads and will be executed through three work packages to ensure smooth implementation and faster completion.

Execution Plan

The Armoor–Jagtial–Mancherial corridor will be widened under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), while the Jagtial–Karimnagar stretch will be taken up under the Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) model (BOT–Toll).

All You Need to Know About These Highways – Route and Features

The Armoor–Jagtial–Mancherial highway passes through the Telangana districts of Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Mancherial. Key locations along this route include Anksapoor, Korutla, Jagtial, Dharmapuri, Lakshettipet, and Mancherial. Similarly, the Jagtial–Karimnagar stretch connects important towns such as Jagtial, Potharam, Gangadhara, and Karimnagar.

The project will include bypasses around crowded areas and an open tolling system. It is designed for a speed of 100 km/h to make travel faster and smoother. The upgraded highway will improve connectivity and transport between Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Karimnagar, and also support overall regional development.

Connectivity through Economic, Social and Logistic Nodes

The project aligns with PM GatiShakti principles and will improve connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics hubs.

Economic Nodes:The corridor will connect major economic centres including SEZs in Siddipet and Warangal Urban, Mega Food Parks in Nizamabad and Siddipet, and the Fishing Seafood Cluster in Rajanna Sircilla.

Social Nodes:Important cultural and social destinations such as Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Nagunur Fort, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram, Lower Mannair Dam, and Quila Fort will be better connected through this project.

Logistic Nodes:The highway will also strengthen connectivity to key railway stations including Nizamabad, Lingampet–Jagtial, Peddapalli, Korutla, Mancherial, Poddur, Gangadhara, and Karimnagar, improving freight movement and transport efficiency across the region.