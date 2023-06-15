Noida traffic cops to ‘discipline’ road users in a 15-day campaign

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police has initiated a 15-day campaign called “Discipline on Road-2” to enforce traffic regulations in the district, targeting wrong-side driving, roadside parking violations, and parking in No-Parking zones.

This drive, which will run until June 30, was launched in response to the recent increase in accident cases in Noida, according to police officials. An official stated that during the campaign, strict action would be taken against various offenses, including driving without a license, using mobile phones while driving, minors driving in public places, parking in no parking zones on highways, failure to wear seat belts by both drivers and passengers of four-wheelers, driving under the influence of alcohol, and unauthorized use of red and blue lights.

Violators will be subject to penalties, and repeat offenders will face higher fines. Additionally, the traffic police will take action against vehicles displaying caste-indicative, sect-indicative, post-indicative, or other objectionable words or pictures.

The official emphasized that modified silencers, faulty number plates, black windshields, and driving in the wrong direction are among the behaviors that will be targeted for enforcement by the traffic police.

To ensure the success of the campaign, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Yadav conducted a meeting with assistant commissioners of police, all traffic inspectors, and traffic sub-inspectors. They were thoroughly briefed on the initiative to enhance its effectiveness.

Yadav instructed the officials to perform their duties with decency and firmness, avoiding any mistreatment towards individuals. Special consideration should be given to the elderly, women, disabled individuals, and ambulance/patient vehicles. The use of body van cameras by officials was also recommended.

A similar campaign was previously conducted between April 28 and May 12, 2023.