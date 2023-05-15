NHAI’s debt service cost to cross Rs 50,000 crore in FY28

The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) debt servicing cost will cross Rs 50,000 crore in FY28, the ministry of road transport and highways said in an estimate which it also shared with a Parliamentary standing committee.

According to the government estimate, the debt servicing cost – interest outgo and bond redemption – will return to the current level of 20.5% of budget support in five years. This assumes further increases in Budgetary outlays through FY28, in keeping with the pace in recent years and continued freeze on fresh borrowings. As the debt of NHAI soared between 2017-18 and 2021-22, the government in 2022-23 barred it from contracting more loans and started providing for its expenditure in greater measure.

Also read: New MBA programme in MSME Management launched by MSME Min’s NI-MSME and B-school ASBM

In absolute term, the NHAI’s debt servicing cost will rise from Rs 33,261 crore in the current fiscal to Rs 53,239 crore in FY28, the ministry of road transport and highways said.

This signals the urgency of roping in private investments to sustain the momentum of highway construction in the country and the possibility of the NHAI’s weak finances imposing an unsustainable burden on the exchequer.

Recently, the government’s policy think tank Niti Aayog has invited bids from consultants to support in the evaluation study of road projects and the functioning of the NHAI.

The NHAI’s abilities to continue servicing its increasing debt burden and meet its stated highway development targets require closer examination, according to the bid document issued by Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) which is part of Niti Aayog.

Total debt of NHAI stood at Rs 3.48 trillion till March 2022, up from Rs 23,797 crore in 2014. Bulk of the debt -Rs 3.27 trillion – was contracted between 2017-18 and 2021-22, when the private sector started staying out of highway development after disputes and delays in the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

The money was raised through bonds in 112 tranches and the last of those would mature in 2050.

Apart from debt, NHAI also has contingent liabilities, most of which are from disputed claims filed by contractors and developers. As of March 31, 2020, the NHAI had contingent liabilities of Rs 71,765 crore.

While budgetary support to the NHAI may look chunky, it also includes its share of the road and infrastructure cess, toll collection and InvIT proceeds. All toll collected on the NHAI roads gets credited to Consolidated Fund of India and routed back to the authority under the expenditure head, Permanent Bridge Fee Fund (PBFF). Cess shares are routed via the Central Roads and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Also read: FMCG Q4 Earnings: Hits & Misses

As per budget documents, of Rs 1.62 trillion that the NHAI will get in FY24, Rs 20,807 will be from PBFF, Rs 10,000 crore from asset monetisation and just Rs 1,400 from CRIF, meaning a big fall in its share of cess. On its part, the government and the NHAI have been making vigorous attempts to address the situation by trying to revive the BOT (toll) model again and going in for aggressive monetisation of operational highways. “During Covid, when interest rates had come down, the NHAI had negotiated lower rates on some of its debt. That way, it saved Rs 400-500 crore in annual interest cost,” an official said.

Between 2007 and 2014, only BOT-toll was used to build highways but it then came to a grinding halt. In 2018-19 and 2019-20, no projects were awarded on the BOT model. “The target is to take the share of BOT in highway construction to 10%,” the official said.

Under the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) model, the government pays the full cost of highways. In the hybrid annuity model (HAM) model, the government pays 40% of the cost of construction of a highway to concessionaires upfront and rest in instalments.

The mix the government is aiming for is 60% through HAM, 30% through EPC and 10% through BOT. An ICRA report estimates that this year too, the EPC will remain the dominant model in highways construction, accounting for 70-75% of the projects and BOT will be less than 5%. Monetisation is the second leg of the plan to support highway building programmes. This year, the target is to raise Rs 45,000 crore from asset monetisation.

“The money will be raised through toll-operate-transfer, infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) and asset back securitisation models with the mop-up equally divided between all three modes of monetisation,” the official said.

Last financial year, the NHAI raised Rs 14,268 crore from the monetisation of assets as against the target of Rs 20,000 crore.

So far, 30 stretches with an aggregate length of 2,250 km have already been monetised through TOT and InvIT, in addition to securitisation through SPV (Delhi-Mumbai Expressway)

“Proceeds of InVIT will come to the NHAI and will be used for debt servicing. Funds from monetisation through other models flow to the government. If monetisation picks up, then more funds will be available for capital expenditure,” another official said.

The NHAI has so far raised Rs 10,000 crore by using InvIT for monetisation.

The NHAI officials are confident that toll collections will improve. Asset monetisation and increased government support will take care of ordering and debt levels, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report.