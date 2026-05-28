National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a tentative list of 17 National Highway projects proposed for monetisation under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) models during the financial year 2026-27.

The identified operational highway assets have a combined length of 1,692.5 km and are spread across nine states including Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The move is part of the Government of India’s asset monetisation strategy aimed at unlocking value from operational National Highway stretches to mobilise funds for future infrastructure development and expansion.

Why NHAI is monetising highway stretches

According to NHAI, the initiative is intended to promote private sector participation and accelerate the expansion and modernisation of the National Highway network.

The authority said the monetisation plan will also help investors and bidders plan investments more efficiently.

The identified highway stretches include key economic and logistics corridors with established traffic potential and strong connectivity significance.

NHAI further said the monetisation exercise will be undertaken through transparent and structured mechanisms under the TOT and InvIT frameworks, which have emerged as successful models for attracting long-term institutional investments into highway infrastructure projects.

Full list of 17 highway projects proposed for monetisation

S No. Highway Stretch State Length 1 Delhi/Haryana Border to Rohtak section of NH-9 Haryana 52 km 2 Hissar to Dabwali section of NH-9 Haryana 57 km 3 UP/Haryana Border – Yamunanagar – Saha – Barwala – Panchkula section of NH-344 Haryana 105.5 km 4 Hazaribagh – Barhi – Koderma section of NH-20 Jharkhand 68.8 km 5 Ranchi to Rargaon section of NH-43 Jharkhand 77.3 km 6 Chowka to Saharbeda and Saharbeda to Mahulia section of NH-43/NH-18 Jharkhand 60.3 km 7 Bellary – Byrapura – Hiriyur section of NH-150A Karnataka 147.4 km 8 Hubli – Hospet section of NH-63 Karnataka 143.2 km 9 Deoli to Kota section of NH-52 Rajasthan 82.8 km 10 Kota to Baran section of NH-27 Rajasthan 104.1 km 11 Trichy to Thuvarankurichi to Madurai section of NH-38 Tamil Nadu 124.8 km 12 Madurai – Chettikulam – Natham – Thuvarankurichi section of NH-785 Tamil Nadu 61.1 km 13 Yadgiri – Warangal section of NH-163 Telangana 99.1 km 14 Aligarh to Kanpur section of NH-34 Uttar Pradesh 283.8 km 15 Varanasi to Birnon section of NH-29 Uttar Pradesh 72.2 km 16 Aunta – Simaria – Khagaria section of NH-31 Bihar 63.5 km 17 Aurangabad to Karodi section of NH-52 and Wardha to Butibori section of NH-361 Maharashtra 89.5 km

Monetisation under TOT and InvIT frameworks

NHAI said the monetisation exercise will be carried out under the TOT and InvIT models, which are aimed at attracting long-term institutional investment into National Highway infrastructure.

The authority added that the initiative supports sustainable infrastructure development while ensuring efficient asset management and operational excellence.

However, the tentative list does not include assets proposed to be monetised through Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) during FY 2026-27.

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NHAI said the initiative also reinforces its commitment towards building a modern, resilient and sustainable National Highway network to improve logistics efficiency and provide seamless connectivity across the country.