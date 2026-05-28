National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a tentative list of 17 National Highway projects proposed for monetisation under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) models during the financial year 2026-27.

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The identified operational highway assets have a combined length of 1,692.5 km and are spread across nine states including Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The move is part of the Government of India’s asset monetisation strategy aimed at unlocking value from operational National Highway stretches to mobilise funds for future infrastructure development and expansion.

Why NHAI is monetising highway stretches

According to NHAI, the initiative is intended to promote private sector participation and accelerate the expansion and modernisation of the National Highway network.

The authority said the monetisation plan will also help investors and bidders plan investments more efficiently.

The identified highway stretches include key economic and logistics corridors with established traffic potential and strong connectivity significance.

NHAI further said the monetisation exercise will be undertaken through transparent and structured mechanisms under the TOT and InvIT frameworks, which have emerged as successful models for attracting long-term institutional investments into highway infrastructure projects.

Full list of 17 highway projects proposed for monetisation

S No.Highway StretchStateLength
1Delhi/Haryana Border to Rohtak section of NH-9Haryana52 km
2Hissar to Dabwali section of NH-9Haryana57 km
3UP/Haryana Border – Yamunanagar – Saha – Barwala – Panchkula section of NH-344Haryana105.5 km
4Hazaribagh – Barhi – Koderma section of NH-20Jharkhand68.8 km
5Ranchi to Rargaon section of NH-43Jharkhand77.3 km
6Chowka to Saharbeda and Saharbeda to Mahulia section of NH-43/NH-18Jharkhand60.3 km
7Bellary – Byrapura – Hiriyur section of NH-150AKarnataka147.4 km
8Hubli – Hospet section of NH-63Karnataka143.2 km
9Deoli to Kota section of NH-52Rajasthan82.8 km
10Kota to Baran section of NH-27Rajasthan104.1 km
11Trichy to Thuvarankurichi to Madurai section of NH-38Tamil Nadu124.8 km
12Madurai – Chettikulam – Natham – Thuvarankurichi section of NH-785Tamil Nadu61.1 km
13Yadgiri – Warangal section of NH-163Telangana99.1 km
14Aligarh to Kanpur section of NH-34Uttar Pradesh283.8 km
15Varanasi to Birnon section of NH-29Uttar Pradesh72.2 km
16Aunta – Simaria – Khagaria section of NH-31Bihar63.5 km
17Aurangabad to Karodi section of NH-52 and Wardha to Butibori section of NH-361Maharashtra89.5 km

Monetisation under TOT and InvIT frameworks

NHAI said the monetisation exercise will be carried out under the TOT and InvIT models, which are aimed at attracting long-term institutional investment into National Highway infrastructure.

The authority added that the initiative supports sustainable infrastructure development while ensuring efficient asset management and operational excellence.

However, the tentative list does not include assets proposed to be monetised through Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) during FY 2026-27.

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NHAI said the initiative also reinforces its commitment towards building a modern, resilient and sustainable National Highway network to improve logistics efficiency and provide seamless connectivity across the country.