Indian Railways is redeveloping Somesar Railway Station in Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to upgrade its infrastructure and passenger facilities. The aim is to modernise the station and make travel more comfortable, convenient, and user-friendly. This initiative will significantly enhance the overall passenger experience through better amenities and improved station services.

Somesar Railway Station had outdated infrastructure, which often led to poor connectivity and inconvenience for passengers. To improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and ensure faster and smoother services, Indian Railways is modernising the station.

Somesar Railway Station modernisation: Better services and accessibility

Somesar Railway Station is being upgraded with several modern facilities to improve the overall passenger experience. The station will feature improved platforms, better waiting shelters, clean drinking water facilities, and modern toilet blocks.

Digital display boards and upgraded announcement systems will provide real-time train information, making travel easier and more convenient for passengers.

In addition, the station will be made more accessible for elderly passengers and people with disabilities. Facilities such as ramps, improved lighting, and smoother walking pathways will be added to ensure safety, comfort, and ease of movement for everyone. Overall, these upgrades aim to create a cleaner, safer, and more passenger-friendly station.

What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is an initiative by Indian Railways to redevelop and modernise railway stations across India in a phased manner. Indian Railways aims to modernise over 1,300 stations under this scheme.

Key features of the scheme: Under this scheme, stations are upgraded with modern facilities such as improved waiting halls, better seating, clean toilets, digital information systems, and easy accessibility features.

Better design and connectivity: The scheme also works on improving station design, smoother passenger movement, and better crowd management. It aims to connect stations more effectively with nearby cities and towns, improving overall transport connectivity.

Focus on environment and aesthetics: Another important goal is to make railway stations more environmentally friendly and visually attractive. This includes creating green spaces, using energy-efficient lighting, and improving waste management systems.