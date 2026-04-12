To manage the surge in summer travel demand and offer relief to passengers struggling with long waitlists, Central Railway has introduced a special train service between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) and Howrah Junction, as reported by The Indian Express. The introduction of these summer special trains is expected to ease the pressure and provide a more comfortable and reliable travel option to thousands of passengers. These additional services will give passengers a better chance at securing confirmed tickets, making long-distance travel more convenient during the peak holiday period. Let’s have a look at the train timing and schedule.

Mumbai-Howrah special trains: check route, timing, stations

As per the reports, these special services will operate as train numbers 01145 and 01146 between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Howrah Junction. During the journey, the train will halt at 17 stations.

LTT–Howrah Special: The LTT–Howrah Special ( Train No.01145) will depart from LTT at 20:15 hrs on April 14 and will reach Howrah at 06:00 hrs on the third day.

Howrah–LTT Special: In the return direction, the Howrah–LTT Special (Train No.01146) will depart from Howrah at 14:45 hrs on April 16 and will arrive at LTT at 23:45 hrs the next day.

Stations: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakaradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur, and Santragachi in both directions.

ALSO READ Western Railway announces mega block on fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon: Suburban services to face disruption on 12 April

Confirmed tickets, smooth travel: How these services will impact the commuters?

The summer special trains between Mumbai and Howrah will directly help passengers during the busy summer season. Many people struggle to get confirmed tickets as regular trains are already full. With this extra service, passengers now have a better chance of getting a seat and planning their journey without stress. The train also halts at many important stations, which means more people from different cities and towns can use it easily. Overall, the special train will make the travel smoother, save time, and reduce the pressure on passengers during the peak travel season.

Ticket bookings open for these services: book your train journey now

Ticket bookings for these services are officially opening today, 12 April 2026, at all computerised reservation centres nationwide. You can also make train reservations through the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In addition, bookings for unreserved coaches can be completed using the UTS system.