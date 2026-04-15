In line with the government’s continued focus on infrastructure-led development, the Indian Railways has achieved a first-of-its-kind milestone by simultaneously launching two 12-metre Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Umbergaon Road station on the busy Virar–Surat section.

The Indian Railway engineers used heavy-duty machinery, including a 350 metric tonne working crane and a 250 metric tonne standby crane to make the girders, which are the main horizontal structural beams that support a foot overbridge.

In the Union Budget 2026, the government announced public capital expenditure at Rs 12.2 lakh crore.

Indian Railways highlights precision engineering

According to a post shared by Western Railway on X, Two Hydra machines supported the process to ensure stability and smooth placement of the girders.

Western Railway said this is “a testament to precise planning, coordination, and engineering excellence.”

Setting new benchmarks in infra execution, Indian Railways successfully carried out the launch of two 12 metre FOB girders at Umbergaon Road station, Gujarat on the Virar-Surat section. Executed with precision & expert coordination, the operation reflects IR’s engineering… pic.twitter.com/ugAdNOujtR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 13, 2026

Indian Railway also described the development as a sign of engineering excellence. “Executed with precision & expert coordination, the operation reflects IR’s engineering prowess,” Indian Railway stated in its tweet.

What is a foot overbridge

Typically a foot overbridge is constructed to enhance passenger safety. It is an elevated pedestrian walkway over busy tracks. These overbridges are constructed with steel trusses or concrete and comprise of ramps or staircases at each end.

The foot overbridges are most common in busy urban railway crossings, near school and other key intersections.

Though the exact number of foot overbridges constructed by Indian Railways over FY26 is not available, a 105-ft foot overbridge was inaugurated in Dehradun in Nov 2025. Several others are underway across states including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Many of these are scheduled for completion this year.

Indian Railways sees sharp surge in infra investment

According to the FY26 assessment released by the Indian Railways earlier in April. The document by the Railway Ministry highlighted that a total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore was committed across projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network.

First Ever Twin FOB Girder Launch by Western Railway🚆🏗️



In a first-of-its-kind operation, Western Railway successfully undertook the simultaneous launching of two 12 metre Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Umbergaon Road on the Virar–Surat section.



The complex operation was… pic.twitter.com/63JFvDkxC5 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 13, 2026

The 100 sanctioned projects include new lines, doubling and multitracking works, along with bypass lines, flyovers and chord lines. According to the Govt release, “these are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions.”

The Railway Ministry claims that these “initiatives are expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and reduce travel time across the network.”

How are Railway stocks faring?

Here is a quick look at how the key railway sector stocks are faring -Some of them like RailTel, IRCON, BEML have seen 10% plus moves over the last 1 month.