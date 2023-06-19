Indian Railways is working tirelessly to upgrade its infrastructure across the network. In this context, the modernisation of railway stations is in full swing. In this context, the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station deserves special mention.

NJP is o­ne of the largest as well as busiest railway stations of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone. It falls under the jurisdiction of Katihar Division. It serves as a crucial point for all the North-eastern states. The foundation stone for the facelift was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022.

Redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station: Passenger comfort in focus

The New Jalpaiguri railway station will be upgraded with world class features for providing better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities. The station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 334.72 crore. The work for the up-gradation has already started.

Several infrastructural works have been completed at the NJP railway station. These includes – (a) Foundation of Secondary Station and Arrival-1 building, (b) Shifting of UTS cum Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and MCO office, (c) Casting of test pile for elevated road, and (d) Commissioning of Site office and conference room. The railways has set a target to complete the entire upgradation work by 2025.

The station is being designed so that the passengers will have an airport-like feel and comfort at the same time. It will have ultra-modern amenities like a large covered parking area, air-conditioned lobby, round-the-clock electricity, high speed escalator, lifts, offices, shops, drinking water, air concourse, hotels etc.

The station will be made Divyang friendly. It will house 12 escalators and 10 lifts. For enhanced security, CCTVs cameras will be placed at different locations across the premises.

The New Jalpaiguri railway station is going to be the country’s first international terminal station. It also includes a World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) terminal. The redevelopment of the station will cater for 45 years traffic.