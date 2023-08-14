Indian Railways latest update: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan to flag off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas rakes

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is going to change the types of coaches in Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express. This new rake will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Bhubaneswar railway station today at 10:45 hrs.

Details of new coaches:-

From today onwards, Bhubaneswar- New Delhi- Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express will run with Tejas coaches. The move aims at enhancing passenger comfort and travel experience.

Stoppage of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express:-

During its journey between the two cities and vice versa, the train will halt at 13 stations. These are: Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Tata nagar Junction, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, NSC Bose J Gomo, Koderma Junction, Gaya Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central.

Distance, Frequency and Travel Time of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express:-

The train covers a distance of 1801 kms in 24 hrs and 25 minutes. The train run on all days of the week. This is the fastest train on the route followed by Duronto Express.

Rajdhani Express with Tejas rakes:-

With the introduction of the Tejas coaches in Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, the number of this premium train with advance rake rises to five.

These are: Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani and Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.