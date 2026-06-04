Planning a journey from Delhi to Maharashtra or heading to the sacred Hazrat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Nanded for a spiritual visit, but unsure about travel arrangements? Then there is some good news for you.

South Central Railway has just made your travel easier and more convenient by announcing a special weekly train service between H.S. Nanded and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Stations.

These services have been introduced due to the high passenger demand on this route during the summer travel season. Check out the complete details, including the schedule, route, and halts of these special services below.

Special Train: Schedule and Frequency

According to the railway update, two weekly special trains will operate on the Nanded–Hazrat Nizamuddin route to manage the summer rush.

Train No. 07621 from H.S. Nanded to Hazrat Nizamuddin will run every Saturday from 06 June 2026 to 27 June 2026, covering a total of four services. Similarly, Train No. 07622 from Hazrat Nizamuddin to H.S. Nanded will run every Sunday from 07 June 2026 to 28 June 2026, also covering four services.

Major Stations covered between Nanded & Delhi

The special trains will run through important stations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The key stoppages on the route include Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, and Mathura stations in both directions.

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Relief for Pilgrims and Tourists During Summer Rush

This special train is going to bring the much-needed relief for pilgrims and tourists travelling between Delhi and Nanded during the busy summer season. Many passengers face difficulty in getting confirmed tickets due to high demand on this route. The new weekly service will help reduce this problem by offering extra travel options. It will make journeys smoother and more comfortable, especially for those travelling for religious visits or holiday trips.