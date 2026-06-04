Are you also someone living in Madhya Pradesh or nearby areas around Shahjahanpur, and planning a trip towards Lucknow or Dehradun? Then there is some good news for you, as the Indian Railways has introduced a new stoppage at Shahjahanpur Junction railway station on the Lucknow–Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. This new stop has been added on an experimental basis and has become effective from June 3.

For passengers, this new halt is a big relief as it will save both time and effort. Earlier, passengers from Shahjahanpur and nearby regions had to go to stations like Bareilly or Lucknow to board the Vande Bharat train. But now, with this stoppage, they can directly access this service from their own region, making long-distance travel smoother and more comfortable.

Shahjahanpur Vande Bharat Stop: Arrival and Departure Timings

The Lucknow–Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22545) will arrive at Shahjahanpur Junction at 7:34 AM and depart at 7:36 AM.

Similarly, the Dehradun–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22546) will reach the station at 8:04 PM and leave at 8:06 PM.

Lucknow–Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Route & Schedules

In March 2024, Northern Railway introduced the Vande Bharat Express service between Lucknow and Dehradun, providing passengers with a faster and more comfortable travel option between the two cities.

The train operates six days a week and remains cancelled on Mondays. During its journey, it stops at several important stations, making travel convenient for passengers across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Stations along the route

Along its journey, the train halts at several important stations, including Shahjahanpur Junction, Bareilly Junction, Moradabad Junction, Haridwar Junction, and Dehradun Railway Station.

