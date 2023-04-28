Another gift for West Bengal! Indian Railways to soon introduce Vande Bharat Express train on Howrah-Puri route

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has allotted another Vande Bharat Express train for West Bengal. The new rake reached Santragachi Carshed on Wednesday. This is going to be the second semi-high speed train for the state and first for the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

The first Vande Bharat Express for West Bengal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022. The train connects Howrah with New Jalpaiguri (NJP).

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Eastern Railway (SER), has confirmed the arrival of a new rake. “The rake was reached on Wednesday evening,” the CPRO said.

Route of West Bengal’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

The state’s second blue and white colour train is expected to operate between Howrah and Puri. With the introduction of this new age train, the travel time between the two cities will be reduced. At present, the fastest train connecting Howrah and Puri is Shatabdi Express. It takes 07:35 hrs to cover a distance of 502 kms. The Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover the same distance in less than seven hours.

However, the detailed information regarding route and schedule will be announced after the approval from the railway board. “We will inform thew route as soon as official communication comes from the railway board,” Chaudhary told FinancialExpress.com.

Trial Run:-

The trial run of the new rake will begin soon in presence of senior railway officials. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, CPRO, SER added, “the trial run will begin soon.” He further added that the date of inauguration of this new train will be announced later.

Earlier this month, the national transporter introduced semi-high speed trains on four different routes: Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express. The railways has planned to operate more Vande Bharat Express trains in this fiscal year.