Patent filing in India went up by 30.2% on year in 2025-26 to 1.43 lakh with domestic filings accounting for almost all of the bump, according to government data.

While overall filings went up to 1.43 lakh in 2025-26 from 1.10 lakh in 2024-25, the domestic filings went up to 99,721 applications last financial year from 68,201 in the year before that.

Domestic Filers Take the Lead

In granting patents last financial year there was a 36% drop to 21439 in 2025-26 from 33501 in 2024-25.

The share of domestic filings went up to 69.4% from 61.8%, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a social media post. “India is ranked 6th globally by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).”

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The share of educational institutions in total patent filings was 38.5% and the share of startups. Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Public Research and Development (R&D) institutions are also rising.

In the last five years the patent filing has seen a 148% surge from 58,503 in FY 21 to 1.43 lakh in FY 26. With over 69% of patents filed domestically, led by innovators from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, we are showing the world that “Made in India” is powered by “Invented in India”, Goyal added.

From Application to Approval

Telangana was the fourth among the patent filers followed by Punjab, Uttar Pradesh. While patent filings surged, the granting of patents went down to 24139 in 2025-26 from 30074 in 2024-25.

In granting patents Maharashtra was at top followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi in FY 26.

After the Indian entities, the filers from the US stand second on the leader board followed by Japan, Korea and China. Their total share in filings is , however, less than one-third of those filed by the Indians.

Among subjects, computers top the list followed by mechanical, chemistry, communication and electronics in FY 26.

However, when it comes to granting patents last financial year, communications led followed by computers, electronics, chemistry and mechanical.