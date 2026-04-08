Kirloskar Brothers (KBL) has engineered and supplied primary and secondary heat transport pumps, which are critical components and the only rotating equipment within the reactor system, for the Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) that has achieved criticality.

This marks a significant milestone in India’s nuclear energy journey and is an essential step in the nation’s three-stage nuclear power program, according to the company. KBL is among a select group of just four companies globally capable of designing and manufacturing such advanced nuclear-grade pumping systems.

The KBL pumps, each weighing 135 tonnes, are constructed from specialised materials that can withstand extreme operating conditions. They are designed to handle liquid sodium at temperatures exceeding 500°C.

KBL has also supplied concrete volute circulating water pumps for this nuclear power plant. Developed using advanced seismic analysis and computational fluid dynamics techniques, these pumps integrate with a KBL-engineered compact intake system, ensuring efficient and reliable water management. Each pump delivers 9,500 litres of seawater per second. It is the first time in the world that such pumps have been utilised for a circulating water application in a fast breeder nuclear reactor, according to a KBL statement.

KBL has been associated with India’s nuclear programme for four decades, providing pumping solutions across key facilities.