Godrej Properties on Friday said it posted a 16% YoY growth in its FY26 sales bookings at Rs 34171 crore. This was achieved through the sale of 17,515 units with a total area of 27 million sq. ft., a YoY volume growth of 5%, the company said.

This is the highest ever full year booking value and volume announced by any listed real estate developer in the country till date, it said. GPL has achieved 105% of its annual guidance for booking value for FY2026. Booking value has grown at a CAGR of 41% in the past 3 years, it said

The company said it’s Q4FY26 bookings were equivalent to the previous record quarter in Q4 FY 2025 and growing 21% QoQ to Rs 10,163 crore. This was achieved through the sale of 4,791 units with a total area of 7.26 million sq. ft.

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Geographic Diversification

The company’s sales were well diversified geographically, with key contributions from major residential markets: MMR (Rs 10,313 crore), Bengaluru (Rs 8,802 crore), NCR (Rs 7,410 crore), Pune (IRs 3,659 crore), Hyderabad (Rs 2,360 crore) and Others (Rs 1,627 crore).

Godrej’s Mumbai peer Lodha Developers early this week reported a 23 % increase in bookings to Rs 5,890 crore during the last quarter, but failed to meet the annual target because of West Asia conflict.

Godrej Properties said it’s Q4FY2026 collections stood at Rs 7,947 crore representing a YoY growth of 14% over its previous best ever quarter and QoQ growth of 86%. .

Its FY2026 collections stood at Rs 19,965 crore representing a YoY growth of 17%. The company achieved 95% of its annual guidance for collections for FY2026. And Collections have grown at a CAGR of 30% in the last 3 years.

Robust Project Pipeline

The company added 18 new projects in FY2026 with a total estimated saleable area of nearly 33.32 million sq. ft. and total estimated booking value potential of ~Rs 42,100 crore.This includes 6 new projects with a total estimated saleable area of nearly 11 million sq. ft. and an expected booking value of Rs 17,450 crore added in Q4FY2026.

This was GPL’s best ever year for business development, with expected booking value added more than double the initial guidance of adding Rs 20,000 crore of booking value potential, it said

GPL has delivered 12.1 million sq. ft. of projects in FY2026 across 9 cities representing an achievement of 121% of its annual guidance for deliveries in FY2026. This includes 7.4 million sq. ft. of deliveries across 8 cities in Q4FY2026.

Promoters have utilized the entire creeping acquisition limit by investing Rs 2,674 crore to acquire a 5% stake in GPL in FY2026 at an average price 21% higher than the FY2026 financial year-end stock price. This included 4.5% stake acquired in Q4FY2026, it said.

Promoters also utilized entire creeping acquisition limit in GPL’s holding company, Godrej Industries (GIL) by investing Rs 1,896 crore to acquire a 5% stake in FY2026.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: “ Our business development additions with a future booking value potential of over Rs 42,000 crore in FY2026 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the years ahead and the combined operating cash flow of over Rs 15,000 crore we have generated in the past two financial years enables us to invest for growth while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet. We remain focused on building on this momentum in FY2027 through excellence in design, construction quality, timely delivery, sustainability, and innovation.”