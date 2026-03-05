E-commerce giant Amazon has been named the most trusted brand in India in 2026, according to the Brand Trust Report by TRA Research. In a major shift, Amazon has climbed from the 12th rank last year to dethrone laptop manufacturer Dell, which occupied the top spot for six consecutive years. While Dell slipped to second place, motorcycle brand Honda climbed two ranks to number three, followed by LG (televisions) and Titan (watches) at four and five, respectively.

This is the 15th edition of TRA’s report which ranks India’s 1,000 most trusted brands across categories. Among the top 10 names are Sony televisions (6), LG refrigerators (7), LG washing machines (8), Vivo (9) and Flipkart (10).

Indian names dominate the top 50 brands listed, with 27 brands across sectors like auto, financial services and home appliances. The top 50 include six American brands, six Chinese names and five from South Korea. Some of the standout performers this year include Whirlpool refrigerators, which jumped 50 ranks to 13, boAt, which climbed 25 places to 17, and Kent water purifiers, which advanced from 44 last year to 19 in 2026.

Digital Shake-up

It wasn’t a very good year for brands like the Apple iPhone, which saw a huge fall from the second rank last year to 16th this year. Hewlett Packard Laptops saw a notable drop from number three in 2025 to 35 this year and Maruti Suzuki also saw a decline from 19 to 42 this year.

“The dramatic shift at the top this year, with Amazon surging 11 ranks to dethrone Dell and Vivo leaping 48 positions to break into the top 10, demonstrates how dynamic brand trust truly is. While 324 brands improved their standing, 349 saw declines and 327 either entered fresh or exited entirely – evidence that trust can be built or lost depending on brand experience, communication, and perceived authenticity,” said N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

Human Trust in the Age of AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) and digital ecosystems become central to brand engagement, he added, the winners will be those who balance innovation with transparency, ensuring that technological advancement never comes at the cost of human trust.