The Adani group’s settlement with the US, with promises of investing $10 billion in the American economy, has opened up the US market for the conglomerate for fundraising again. The market was shut for the Gautam Adani controlled group after reports by Hindenburg Research came out in early 2023.

According to sources, the group is looking to raise $ 1bilion in US denominated bonds and is in talks with bankers for the same. The money is expected to go towards the capital expenditure and refinancing of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), sources said, adding that the group could raise similar amount in the coming months for the AGEL which is expanding its renewable energy assets.

Adani Green is looking to incur a capex of Rs 42,000 crore in FY,27 to expand its capacity and faster its execution.

The company looks to add 5 GW of renewable capacity in FY27. It has added similar capacity in FY, 26 to take total capacity to 19.3 GW, The company said it is the largest capacity addition by a company globally, outside of China.

Most of the capacity is getting added at its renewable energy park in Khavda in Gujarat which will have a total capacity of30 GW . The company is also building battery energy storage systems and pumped storage systems. The company is aiming to achievable energy target of 50 GW by 2030.

An e-mail sent to the company did not elicit any response till the time of going to the press.

“Post Hindenburg, AGEL mostly tapped domestic lenders for debt. The settlement will help them raise funds in US markets at lower rates and also it will diversify their lender base,” said a banker who’ did not want to be quoted.

The company had a gross debt of Rs 4,219 crore and net debt of 3,268 crore in FY26.

As of March 2026, the company’s debt mix had 65%-rupee term loans, 7% USD bonds, ECB of 18% among others, according to its latest investor presentation . The company needs to refinance 6272 crore of credit facilities by FY29 and Rs 5335 crore in FY30 and 5077 crore in FY31.

Share of AGEL fell 1.09% to Rs 1,364 apiece on NSE on Monday.