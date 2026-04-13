Walmart-owned Flipkart group on Monday appointed Sharon Pais as the new chief executive officer of Myntra, effective immediately, marking a key leadership transition ahead of its potential IPO. Pais, who will report directly to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, succeeds Nandita Sinha, who has decided to move on.

Pais is steps into the role after more than a decade within the Flipkart ecosystem, most recently serving as the head of Flipkart Fashion since November 2025. As Pais moves on to her new role, the company has appointed Kapil Thirani, VP for Shopsy and Flipkart Marketplace, as the new head of Flipkart Fashion. Thirani will continue to report to Sakait Chaudhary, SVP and Head of Marketplace.

Flipkart said, in a statement, it is looking for a successor for the marketplace business, to take over Thirani’s role.

Pais’ second stint at Myntra

The new appointment marks Pais’ second stint at Myntra, which was bought by Flipkart in 2014. She was the chief business officer at Myntra between October 2021 and October 2025, along the same time when Sinha had taken over as CEO (Jan 2022).

Her elevation comes at a time when Myntra is looking to build on the strong growth delivered under Sinha’s leadership. During that period, the company positioned itself towards premium and branded assortments, doubled down on adjacent categories such as Myntra Beauty, put tighter control on discounts, improved inventory planning, and launched its quick commerce initiative M-Now.

More importantly, Myntra turned net profitable in FY24, after years of losses, and scaled that up sharply in FY25 with profit rising eighteen-fold to Rs 548 crore. Revenue crossed Rs 6,000 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 2,466 crore in FY22, when losses had widened to Rs 425 crore.

Potential listing

Pais’ upcoming tenure as the head of Myntra will see the parent company going for a potential public listing, where Myntra is currently the only profitable subsidiary within the Flipkart group, which also includes travel platform Cleartrip, logistics arm Ekart, and value commerce platform Shopsy, among others.

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Flipkart, itself, has been working on reducing its losses. Flipkart Internet, which operates the core marketplace business, reported a 14% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 20,493 crore, while cutting losses by 37% to Rs 1,494 crore in FY25.

Pais’ long tenure at Flipkart, which began in 2013, spans multiple categories including books, home, general merchandise, and fashion. She has led key verticals such as women’s apparel and home categories, and also handled loyalty and travel businesses.

Before joining Flipkart, Pais spent nearly six years at Procter & Gamble, where she worked across sales and operations. Her roles included setting up modern trade operations in Tamil Nadu, managing distributor networks in Mumbai, and handling the skincare brand Olay.

However, the road ahead has multiple challenges. Myntra operates in an increasingly crowded space, facing competition not only from horizontal e-commerce players but also from fast-growing fashion quick commerce platforms such as Slikk, Knot, and Zulu Club. The shift towards faster delivery expectations is forcing most large e-commerce platforms to rethink supply chain strategies.

Moreover, profitability remains a key pressure point. While scale has improved, balancing growth with margins, especially in a category prone to high returns and discounting, will be a crucial test for Pais.