KNAV, a global accounting and advisory firm, has secured a follow-on investment from NKSquared, the US-based investment firm led by entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath. NKSquared had previously invested in KNAV in September 2024.

Kamath stated that this follow-on investment demonstrates NKSquared’s confidence in KNAV’s leadership, consistent execution, and ability to grow with both agility and discipline. “That’s a rare combination, and it gives us great confidence in their vision to establish a truly global professional services firm that proudly originates from Indian roots,” Kamath added.

KNAV offers integrated services across assurance, tax, and advisory sectors. The firm utilised the prior funding from NKSquared for global expansion, completing four acquisitions in the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, and the UAE.

Vaibhav Mahek, co-founder and CEO of KNAV India, said that following the first round of funding from Kamath’s firm, they significantly increased their global revenues from $26 million in 2023 to $50 million in 2025, and expanded their presence in international markets, including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the UAE. They are now looking for acquisition opportunities in Australia.

Headquartered in Atlanta, KNAV operates in seven countries and serves approximately 1,500 enterprises, primarily multinational corporations.

“NKSquared’s continued support reinforces our long-term vision of building a truly global accounting and advisory firm,” said Nishta Sharma, CEO of KNAV Advisory Inc. This investment will allow us to pursue international acquisitions to enter new markets while continuing to invest in our people and enhance our firm’s capabilities, Sharma said.

The majority of this capital will be used for international acquisitions to expand into new markets, such as Australia, and to enhance the firm’s service capabilities. A portion of the investment will also support KNAV’s ongoing efforts in automation and AI deployment across its service lines. The firm plans to continue investing in talent, leadership development, and training to build skills across its global teams.