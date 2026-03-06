The UK has implemented new travel regulations, requiring international visitors, including those from visa-free countries, to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the country. Those without an ETA will be prohibited from travelling to the country, unless exempt. The new ETA rules have been in place since 25 February 2026.

Travelers who intend to visit the UK can now use the UK ETA official website to fill out the UK ETA application online. The digital process helps travelers to electronically submit their application* prior to departure, including those looking for a UK ETA application for U.S. citizens. Applicants can later log in to their account on the official portal after submitting the form to view the status check of their UK ETA request.

British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, do not require an ETA as per the Home Office’s February update. However, starting 25 February 2026, British dual nationals must present a valid British passport or a Certificate of Entitlement, which costs £589, to enter the UK, as they will no longer be permitted to use only a foreign passport for travel.

An electronic travel authorisation (ETA) lets you travel to the UK for tourism, visiting family, or certain other reasons for up to 6 months. An ETA is a digital permission to travel – it is not a visa or a tax and does not permit entry into the UK – it authorises a person to travel to the UK.

Eligible visitors who take connecting flights (transiting) and go through UK passport control need an ETA. Those transiting through Heathrow and Manchester airports who do not go through UK passport control do not currently need an ETA.

The United Kingdom has effectively made it mandatory for travellers from 85 visa-exempt countries, including the US, Canada, and France, to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before boarding transport to the UK, starting 25 February 2026.

India is not one of the countries where a visa is not needed to enter the United Kingdom. Indian nationals are not exempt from applying for a visa to enter the United Kingdom. For visits of up to six months, Indian tourists or business visitors need to apply for a visitor visa. Indians will now have to apply for an ETA in addition to the visa.

Applying for an ETA

Applying for an ETA is quick and simple. Most applicants currently get an automatic decision in minutes when applying through the UK ETA app.

You can download the UK ETA app on Google Play or the App Store. If you cannot download the app on your phone, you should apply online. It costs £16 to apply online or through the UK ETA app. You cannot get a refund after you apply.

What you need

You will need your passport, an email address, a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. And when you apply, you will need to upload or take photos of the face of the person applying.

You can apply for someone else’s ETA on the UK ETA app if they’re with you. If the person you’re applying for is not with you, you must apply for their ETA online. You’ll need a photo of their passport and a photo of their face.

The easiest way to apply is on the app. By applying on the UK ETA app, you’re more likely to complete your application quicker, get a faster decision, and it should only take 10 minutes to apply.