If you are looking to study or do research work in Italy on government-provided scholarships, the wait is over. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) of the Italian government is giving out scholarships to foreign students who want to study in Italy for the academic year 2026–27. It covers tuition, gives you a monthly stipend, and includes medical insurance. The deadline to apply is 26 March 2026.

What Can You Study?

Master’s degree — if you already have a Bachelor’s, you can apply for a 9-month scholarship to do a Master’s in Italy.

Arts, Music or Dance (AFAM) — conservatories and arts academies are covered too, for 9 months.

PhD — doctoral students get 9 months of support. You need a proper admission letter, not just a provisional one.

Research project — if you’re an experienced researcher, you can come for 9 months to work on a specific project. You need a supervisor’s invitation letter and a research plan ready when you apply. This one cannot be renewed.

Italian language course— if your Italian is at A2 level or above, you can apply for a 3-month intensive course.

Age Limits

At the time of applying (deadline is 26 March 2026):

Master’s, Arts, Language courses — you must be under 28

PhD — you must be under 30

Research — you must be under 40

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Language Requirements

Applying for an Italian-taught programme — you need a B2 Italian certificate

Applying for an English-taught programme — you need a B2 English certificate, no Italian required

Applying for PhD or Research — no language certificate needed from MAECI’s side, though your university may ask for one

Scholarship Installments

Master’s, Arts, PhD, Research scholars get €10,800 total, paid in three installments:

€5,500 when you arrive and confirm enrolment — November 2026

€2,300 mid-year when enrolment is verified — February 2027

€3,000 at the end if you’ve passed enough exams (27 credits minimum) — June 2027

If you arrive after 15 November, the total gets cut proportionally. So arrive on time.

Language course scholars get €3,600 in one payment at the end of the three months — again, arrive within the first 15 days or the amount gets reduced. You need an Italian bank account, Italian tax code, and IBAN before any payment is made.

What the Scholarship Covers

Medical insurance for illness or accidents during the scholarship period — pre-existing conditions and dental are not covered. Some universities waive tuition fees for scholarship holders, others don’t — check with your chosen university.

How to Apply

You need to be a foreign national from one of the eligible countries — check the full list at studyinitaly.esteri.it. You must not have studied at any Italian school or university before, and you can only apply to enter the first year of a programme.

After registering, submit the documents before 26 March 2026. You need to upload your passport, degree certificates, and language proof when you apply. If some documents aren’t ready yet, you can flag them and submit later. The late document deadline is 1 July 2026.

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What Happens After You Apply

The Italian embassy or consulate in your country reviews all applications, shortlists candidates, and calls them for an interview. A final ranking is published on the embassy’s website. If you are on it, you get notified through the portal. If you are not on it, the scholarship has not been awarded to you; no separate rejection email will be sent. From there, you handle your own university enrolment, Italian tax code, and visa — all before the scholarship starts on 1 November 2026.

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Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.