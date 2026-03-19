The Department of State has released the US Visa Bulletin for April, with some good news for Indians waiting for their green card. There has been significant progress in the employment-based categories, particularly for EB-2 and EB-3 applicants.

Dates for filing of employment-based visa applications for EB-1 remain the same as 01 December 2023, but for EB-2 applicants, the dates move forward from 01 NOV 14 to 15 JAN 15. For EB-3 category, the Dates for filing move forward from 15 AUG 14 to 15 JAN 15. For the 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) category, the Dates for filing remain 01 MAY 24 as per the March 2026 bulletin.

As far as Final action dates for employment-based preference cases are concerned, there is some movement seen in the 1st, 2nd and 4th categories. For the 1st category, Final action dates move forward from 01 MAR 23 to 01 APR 23, for the 2nd category, Final action dates move forward from 15 SEP 13 to 15 JUL 14, and for the 4th category, Final action dates move forward from 15 JUL 21 to 15 JUL 22.

According to Rahul Reddy, founding partner of Reddy Neumann Brown PC, “If your priority date is before January 15, 2015, and USCIS allows the use of the Dates for Filing chart, you may now be eligible to file your I-485. That means access to EAD, Advance Parole, and job flexibility, which are major benefits for thousands of Indian professionals stuck in the backlog.”

“For those waiting on approvals, the forward movement in Final Action Dates signals that USCIS is actively clearing older cases. This is often a leading indicator of more movement in upcoming months,” adds Reddy.

When dates in the US Visa Bulletin advance, it is often a positive sign, unless retrogression occurs in the months ahead. It indicates that the backlog for a given green card category is reducing, and applicants are coming closer to acquiring their green card.

Individuals seeking to file applications for adjustment of status with USCIS must use the “Final Action Dates” for determining when they can file such applications.

The Department of State has cautioned that a retrogression may be necessary later in the fiscal year to keep issuances within annual limits. Retrogression occurs when visa applications exceed the monthly quota, leading the government to restrict access to earlier application dates to comply with legal limits and the dates move backwards.

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Route to Green Card

EB-1 and EB-2, both largely employer-sponsored, are two such popular ways to immigrate to the US and become eligible for green cards subsequently.

The EB-2 visa under the Exceptional Ability category necessitates exceptional skills in the sciences, arts, or business, exceptional expertise, and meeting labor certification requirements. Foreign workers applying for an EB-2 visa can request a waiver of a job offer from an American employer under specific circumstances.

Third Preference EB-3 visa is for a skilled worker, professional, or other worker without advanced degrees or exceptional abilities. In addition, the EB-5 visa is the employment-based fifth preference visa that makes investors eligible to apply for lawful permanent residence and become Green Card holders if they make the required investments and create a certain number of jobs in the US economy.