Canada is raising the cost for the issuance of Canadian passports and other travel documents. The Canadian Passport and travel document fees are set to rise starting March 31, 2026, as authorities introduce revised charges to reflect inflation and the growing cost of service delivery.

The updated fee structure — the first adjustment since 2013 — will apply to all applications received on or after the effective date and will thereafter be reviewed annually under the Service Fees Act.

All applications for passports and other travel documents received on or after March 31, 2026, are subject to the new fees.

On December 15, 2025, new citizenship rules allowed Canadians born abroad to pass their citizenship to children born or adopted outside Canada. All affected individuals should obtain proof of citizenship before arriving in Canada.

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For applications made within Canada, the fees will be as follows:

10-year regular adult passport – from $160 to $163.50 (up $3.50)

5-year regular adult passport – from $120 to $122.50 (up $2.50)

5-year regular child passport – from $57 to $58.50 (up $1.50)

Refund Rules

Starting April 1, 2026, complete passport applications will be processed within 30 business days or they will be free. Refunds will be issued automatically if processing exceeds 30 business days, meaning no action is required by applicants.

Currently, you may be eligible for a partial refund on your passport or other travel document application if the processing time for your application was outside normal service standards.

The processing time for your application starts when IRCC has your application form, all your supporting documents and fees. The processing time doesn’t include the additional review time required for complex applications, when the application is on hold for collecting additional information.

New Passport Fees On or After March 31, 2026

10-year adult passport (age 16 and up): Passport fee for Canadians living in Canada

Old fee ($CAN): Before March 31, 2026 – $160

New fee ($CAN): On or after March 31, 2026 – $163.50

5-year adult passport (age 16 and up): Passport fee for Canadians living in Canada

Old fee ($CAN): Before March 31, 2026 – $120

New fee ($CAN): On or after March 31, 2026 – $122.50

10-year adult passport (age 16 and up): Passport fee for Canadians living outside Canada

Old fee ($CAN): Before March 31, 2026 – $260

New fee ($CAN): On or after March 31, 2026 – $266.25

5-year adult passport (age 16 and up): Passport fee for Canadians living outside Canada

Old fee ($CAN): Before March 31, 2026 – $190

New fee ($CAN): On or after March 31, 2026 – $194.25

Child passport (5-year validity only): Passport fee for Canadians living in Canada

Old fee ($CAN): Before March 31, 2026 – $57

New fee ($CAN): On or after March 31, 2026 – $58.50

Child passport (5-year validity only): Passport fee for Canadians living outside Canada

Old fee ($CAN): Before March 31, 2026 – $100

New fee ($CAN): On or after March 31, 2026 – $102.50

Adult certificate of identity (age 16 and up)

Old fee ($CAN): Before March 31, 2026 – $260

New fee ($CAN): On or after March 31, 2026 – $266.25

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Certificates of identity are issued to permanent residents of Canada who are not protected persons and are stateless or cannot obtain a national passport or travel document from any other source.

If you have a Canadian passport, carry a valid Canadian passport for all visits abroad, including visits to the US. It is the only universally accepted identification document and it proves that you have the right to return to Canada.

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If you don’t have a Canadian passport, while entering Canada, other acceptable documents that may support identity and citizenship include a Canadian permanent residence card, a Canadian citizenship card, a Certificate of Canadian citizenship or a Certificate of naturalization.