To make daily travel more comfortable, safe and convenient for the passengers, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started upgrading its older trains on the Blue Line. Regular metro commuters in Delhi can now expect an improvement in their travel experience.

This upgrade is part of DMRC’s mid-life refurbishment programme, where older trains are being modernised with better technology and passenger-friendly features. These trains have been running for nearly two decades, and the upgrade aims to bring them closer to today’s standards.

Let’s have a look at what news features these trains will have from now on and how they will benefit the commuters.

Key Features upgraded in trains- Here’s what passengers can expect

Passengers will now enjoy modern interiors as the coaches and driver cabins have been repainted, making the trains look more appealing and less worn out. New technology has been introduced in the trains to enhance both comfort and safety for passengers. The modern IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS) have been installed in trains, which means that passengers can expect clearer announcements and better real-time updates regarding stations, routes, and arrival times.

Additionally, new LCD-based dynamic route maps and display screens will assist passengers in tracking their journeys, particularly those who are unfamiliar with the routes. CCTV cameras have also been installed to increase security, making travel safer, especially during rush hours.

To further improve passenger safety, a new fire detection system with smoke and heat sensors has been added to all coaches. The electrical systems, including panels, relays, and circuit breakers, have been upgraded to minimise the risk of technical issues. Another valuable addition is the availability of charging points for mobile phones and laptops in all coaches.

What is DMRC’s mid-life refurbishment programme?

Under this programme, DMRC plans to upgrade Delhi Metro’s 70 trains running on the Red and Blue Lines in a phased manner. So far, 12 trains have already been refurbished in the first phase, followed by 18 more in the second phase. In the third phase, 22 Blue Line trains will be upgraded by November 2027.