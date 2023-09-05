G20 Summit preparations: New Delhi borrows special ‘de-watering’ trucks to tackle waterlogging issue – A master move! All details here

The National Capital has borrowed 50 heavy-duty mobile de-watering trucks from Ahmedabad. Four such trucks will be deployed and tested during the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 8-10. These trucks are designed to combat waterlogging and flood issues during heavy rainfall. They are now considered a valuable infrastructure legacy of the summit.

The trucks proved valuable in Ahmedabad during cloudburst-triggered flash floods in the state in July, The Indian Express reported. A source told the outlet that the four trucks have been deployed at ITPO and Rajghat. These trucks will combat any waterlogging or flooding-related eventuality caused due to heavy rain. In the recent floods in New Delhi, the areas in and around ITPO and Rajghat were left submerged.

As per sources Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar approved the proposal to procure around 50 such trucks, having high capacity suction pumps, for induction into the arsenal of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) post the approval from L-G VK Saxena.

The L-G accompanied Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, to inspect these trucks stationed at ITPO. The L-G officials have said that two trucks each have been deployed at Rajghat and ITPO and can be moved as required.

Why were the trucks needed?

Each of these diesel-run trucks is capable of high-speed water suction at 10,000 litres per minute from a 15-metre radius. They also have the capacity to run for 24 hours, as per L-G officials. They are minimally polluting, both in terms of emission and noise pollution.

“The L-G, during review meetings in the run-up to the Summit, had repeatedly stressed upon putting in place a comprehensive and fool-proof contingency plan in and around the G-20 venues to deal with waterlogging or flooding in case it rains heavily,” an official said.

The need to get such trucks in the picture was felt after no sufficiently powerful pump could be procured to deal with waterlogging in the city earlier, a source said. “Other issues such as the broken regulator near ITO and continuous spells of rain triggered a deluge across arterial parts of the capital in July,” the source added.

The four trucks arrived at Rajghat and ITPO on Saturday and will remain in New Delhi for the G20 Summit and beyond till September 11, as per DFS chief Atul Garg Each truck will be guarded by four staffers, who will also use them in case of heavy waterlogging and flood-like situations.