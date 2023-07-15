scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Delhi Metro: DMRC restores speed restriction imposed on trains while crossing bridges over Yamuna

For the third consecutive day today, the entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station has been closed.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro news, Delhi Metro news today, Delhi Metro route, Delhi Metro update, Delhi Metro timings, yamuna bank, yamuna bank metro station, yamuna bank metro, yamuna bank metro station flood, yamuna bank metro station closed, yamuna bank metro station news, yamuna bank news, yamuna bank flood, yamuna bank to anand vihar metro, yamuna bank to botanical garden,
On Thursday, the DMRC reduced the speed of the metro trains as a precautionary measure due to the level of the river.

Good news for Delhiites! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restored the speed restriction imposed on metro trains while crossing bridges over Yamuna. At present, all the trains are being operated at a normal speed.

On Thursday, the DMRC reduced the speed of the metro trains as a precautionary measure due to the level of the river. In a tweet, the DMRC said, “Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now.”

Also Read

The trains on all four bridges over the river Yamuna were running at a speed of 30 kmph. These four bridges are at –  Yamuna Bank (698.8 metres on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 metres on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 metres on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 metres on Red Line).

Also Read

Entry-Exit closed at Yamuna Bank metro station

For the third consecutive day today, the entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station has been closed. However, the interchange facility is available at the station. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said, “Entry and Exit facility closed today. Interchange available.”

Yamuna water level receding

The water level at the swollen river has receded. However, it is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Also Read

Prediction of rains in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain in the city over the next two days and “heavy to very heavy” rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. This has raised concern about a rise in the water level in the river.

About Yamuna Bank Metro station

The Yamuna Bank Metro station acts as an interchange between Line 3 and 4 i.e. Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

More Stories on
Delhi
Delhi Metro
DMRC

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 11:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS