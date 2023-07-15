Delhi Metro: DMRC restores speed restriction imposed on trains while crossing bridges over Yamuna

Good news for Delhiites! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restored the speed restriction imposed on metro trains while crossing bridges over Yamuna. At present, all the trains are being operated at a normal speed.

On Thursday, the DMRC reduced the speed of the metro trains as a precautionary measure due to the level of the river. In a tweet, the DMRC said, “Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now.”

The trains on all four bridges over the river Yamuna were running at a speed of 30 kmph. These four bridges are at – Yamuna Bank (698.8 metres on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 metres on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 metres on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 metres on Red Line).

Entry-Exit closed at Yamuna Bank metro station

For the third consecutive day today, the entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station has been closed. However, the interchange facility is available at the station. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said, “Entry and Exit facility closed today. Interchange available.”

Yamuna water level receding

The water level at the swollen river has receded. However, it is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Also Read Delhi Metro emerges as the most preferable mode of transport amid flooding! A detailed report on passenger footfall



Prediction of rains in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain in the city over the next two days and “heavy to very heavy” rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. This has raised concern about a rise in the water level in the river.

About Yamuna Bank Metro station

The Yamuna Bank Metro station acts as an interchange between Line 3 and 4 i.e. Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.